With swimwear sales increasing and people returning to holidaying, TOGS Swimwear has picked their Top 3 Choices.
TOGS creates luxury swimwear for women to feel confident, stylish and sophisticated. To feel empowered after having children to get back into swimwear and to have options where women feel confident.”GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest in Luxury Swimwear Trends! With swimwear sales increasing and people returning to holidaying, TOGS Swimwear has picked their Top 3 Choices.
If you are planning a summer holiday, it might be worth treating yourself to new swimwear. At TOGS we create luxury swimwear for women to feel confident, stylish, and sophisticated when wearing. To feel empowered after having children, to get back into swimwear, and to have options where women feel confident.
Here are our Top 3 choices for your next holiday:
One of our top sellers that has just been launched is the romper, it can be worn in the water and straight to a café for lunch.
The Romper | The Romper will have you reimagining everything you know about the swimdress! With a full swimsuit underneath for your secure fit, with a cross overlay top, and shorts with an elastic waistband for your perfect adjustment, all built into one piece, the Romper is flattering for all sizes!
Our next choice is the Santorini Collection.
NEW IN | Captivate in seas of blues and greens this season in the Santorini Collection! Available in three sophisticated one-pieces, a short mesh kaftan along with the Santorini towel for a special touch!
Finally, if you’re dreaming of a Hawaii holiday, you can’t go past the Maui Collection.
NEW IN | Inspired by the magic of Maui, say Aloha to blue waves, green jungles, and warm sunny days in the Maui Collection! Available in three styles along with printed accessories!
Shop these looks and more at https://togsswimwear.com.au/
