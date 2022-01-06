Submit Release
Dairy-free Meals and Desserts for the 75% of Australians with dairy intolerance

Dairy Free Down Under has teamed up with Kim Kerton to create dairy-free meals and desserts for the 75% of Australians with dairy intolerance.

Over 75% of Australians have some form of dairy intolerance, Dairy Free Down Under in collaboration with Kim Kerton has created mouth - watering dairy-free recipes to keep the whole family happy.”
— Dairy Free Down Under
GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA , January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dairy Free Down Under has teamed up with Kim Kerton to create dairy-free meals and desserts for the 75% of Australians with dairy intolerance.

Yes, it’s absolutely possible to still enjoy cheese if you have a dairy intolerance, have a look at this ultimate cheesy artichoke dip that has dairy-free cream cheese style, sour cream style, mayo style, cashew parmesan, and mozzarella style shreds from Dairy Free Down Under.

It’s just like the old school favourite cobloaf dip but completely dairy-free and will satisfy the 75% of Australian’s that can’t eat dairy. You can serve the bread on the side to also cater for gluten intolerances. A perfect starter or entertaining dish for gatherings.

What about Pavlova? Can you do it dairy-free and plant-based? Some will say it’s not possible without the egg, but we’ve done it, check out the delicious video attached and those crispy perfect meringues.

Dairy Free Down Under along with Kim Kerton from @goodsideofthebed_ have created delicious recipes for the whole family, which means all tummies can be included and kept happy.

Please find the recipes and content for the Artichoke Cheesy Dip, Plant-Based Pavlova, and others attached.

Dairy Free Down Under is a family-owned business on the Gold Coast www.dairyfreedownunder.com.au

For more information, please contact Mel Greig on pr@brandit.rocks

Mel Greig
BRANDiT
pr@brandit.rocks
