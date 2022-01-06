30 Day Turmeric Challenge
Try the 30 Day Turmeric Challenge to help improve your health, Simply add it to your daily diet. A Turmeric Bite a Day to Keep the Doctor Away.
Try Turmeric Bites from Turmeric Life for 30 Days to see the improvements in your health.”BURLEIGH HEADS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off 2022 why not give the 30 Day Turmeric Challenge a go, as it suggests the idea is to add turmeric to your diet daily for 30 days. The benefits you could see in those 30 days range from reduction in headaches & clearer thinking, diminished body and/or joint pain & more movement, improved hormonal balance & better moods, weight loss & less bloating, clearer skin with reduction in acne, and increased energy levels.
Turmeric Researcher and Founder of Turmeric Life Doug English says:
“Turmeric and its active compound curcumin have so many scientifically proven health benefits. It’s a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. So, instead of starting the year on a fad diet which is in most cases is unsustainable, why not make just a small change by adding in more whole foods and a daily dose of turmeric to remove inflammation naturally.”
To help get you through the 30 Day Turmeric Challenge, we suggest getting some Turmeric Life ChickiBam Bites pack of 30. These super tasty delights are convenient, just chuck them in your bag. The best part is the taste . . they have a hint of delicious berries, with the ever-important turmeric and curcumin hidden by a delightful punch of cacao. The choc-berry brownie bites are 100% plant-based vegan, gluten-free and GMO-free. If you like something a little more spicey you can try the WhamBam Bites pack of 30.
Turmeric User Sarah 48
“I added turmeric to my diet 10 years ago when I was trying natural remedies to help with the pain of rheumatoid arthritis, instead of relying on pharmaceutical drugs which would affect gut health and my ability to heal completely. Eventually, the aching, swelling, and joint pain along with the destruction of my joints reduced, and the mobility of my affected joints improved giving me my life back. Since then, not only have managed to switch off RA completely, I also managed to slide right through menopause in 12 months without knowing. I continue to eat turmeric every day for overall health and longevity and recommend it to everyone.
Turmeric User Georgina 23
“I tried the ChickiBam Bites to help with my allergies and to better balance my sugar levels, I had to make it a part of my routine as I saw results if I stuck to eating a bite daily, so I would eat one with my morning cup of coffee. I noticed that I had started to lose weight too.”
We’d love to see media outlets encouraging people to take the 30 Day Turmeric Challenge this January or for FebFast in February when people are giving up other vices such as sugar and alcohol. A turmeric bite a day can keep the doctor away!
