The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, the First Nation of Hindus & the City of South Euclid, OH Sign Partnership Agreement
New diplomatic relations formed during the auspicious birthday celebration of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda ParamashivamMONTCLAIR, CA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 5th, 2022, SHRIKAILASA and South Euclid, Ohio, USA signed a partnership agreement, establishing its bilateral relations between the two governments. The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, the First Nation of Hindus, and the City of South Euclid share similar goals of international cooperation, mutual prosperity, and world peace.
The City of South Euclid, Ohio is a community of caring, concerned, friendly people of all ages with a diversity of races, religions and cultures. South Euclid became autonomous from Euclid Township and was incorporated as a village in 1917. Population and economic growth flourished since attracting community partnerships and activities.
The agreement will result in bringing cultural partnership, and generate new initiatives to further nurture economic, social and cultural relationships, as well as increase prosperity and economic opportunities, furthering contributions to the cause of world peace.
The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Nithyananda Paramashivam, the Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA first visited Ohio in 2003 during His World Vijayayatra. During His second visit in 2004, The Governor of Ohio — Robert Alphonso Taft III conferred a proclamation to The SPH. The SPH had subsequent Vijayayatras to Ohio in 2005, 2006 and 2007, visiting temples, churches, corporate world where He delivered discourses on the powerful truths of the Vedas and Agamas (Hindu source scriptures).
The first KAILASA temple in the USA, KAILASA Ohio, was inaugurated on April 14 2007 in the State of Ohio. The SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam personally performed the Prana Pratishta (consecration) of the deities of Valli, Deveshena, Subramanian, Lakshmi, Ganesha, Mooshika and Nandi. The SPH came back to Ohio in 2009 and installed the deities of Sai Baba & Ram Parivar. He personally conducted multiple life empowering programs such as the Life Bliss Program (LBP).
Since 2003, 110,000 hrs of volunteer hours have been recorded towards the following (non-exhaustive list):
- Over 2000 Ohio Residents participated in free Programs (2009-2012)
- 75 free corporate meditation conducted for more than 700 people including at Bank One, Cardinal Health, Nationwide, American Electric Power, Ohio State University, Ohio Wesleyan University, Ohio University, Whittenburg (2007-2012)
- 25 Free Nithya Yoga Classes conducted benefitting 350 people (2007-2012)
- 34 Free online programs conducted including meditation and prayer for world peace to more than 500 people (2007-2012)
- Over 100 free meditation and yoga classes provided to inmates at Ohio Reformatory for Women (over 2 years) (2007-2012)
- 17 Specialty wellness workshops on Yoga/Wellness, Stress, Ayurveda, Sattvic Cooking and Weight Loss conducted
- Over 17,520 of temple rituals conducted
- Chanting classes to 53, 200 people conducted
- 184 sessions of free on-line Akashic reading conducted for 500+ people
- 272 Meditation/meet up classes conducted for 685 people
- Offered free meals to 25K people
- 5000 spiritual discourse conducted
Since KAILASA Ohio, thousands of KAILASA ecosystems have flourished in the US in nearly all 50 states. These ecosystems offer a place and space to explore and explode through a host of activities, from meditation to science. They nurture quantum spirituality, where material and spiritual worlds merge and create blissful living. They offer life solutions as per the Vedic scriptures and as revived by The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam who has positively transformed the lives of millions.
About Section:
The Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA’s, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, First Nation of Hindus and having founding principles of ahimsa (non violence), advaita (oneness) and living in harmony with nature and fellow human beings presents a bold vision for the of human potential, peaceful co-existence, organic living and alignment with nature, echoing the ideal that once thrived in the enlightened civilizations of the East.
The Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (“SPH”), Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam (“JGM”), His Divine Holiness (“HDH”) Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashiva is the reviver of Hinduism and SHRIKAILASA, the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, the First Nation of Hindus. SHRIKAILASA led by the SPH has been working ardently using the science of enlightenment based in Hinduism to support humanity for global peace (Ahimsa), gender equality, fight against global warming, universal free access to holistic education and healthcare, veganism as per Hinduism, etc.
SHRIKAILASA, works to unite all nations for common human values such as global peace, eradicating poverty, religious tolerance, gender equality, women empowerment, youth empowerment, eradicating illiteracy, sustainable development, animal protection, establishment and support of food banks, holistic healthcare, revival of ancient heritage of Hinduism, protecting and reviving the science of enlightened birthing and pregnancy, democracy and uncorrupt elections, ethical environmentalism, protection of monks, organic and sustainable agriculture, recovery of drug abuse, sexual abuse victims, vegetarianism and climate change.
