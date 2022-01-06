The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 83 year old Richard Savage. Savage who is a white male, 5’11”, 185 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes was last seen leaving the Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor Wednesday, January 5, 2022 around 9:30 a.m. with a friend. The friend was bringing Savage to a dentist appointment at 93 Lee Rd. in Lincoln but may have stopped at Savage’s home on Lemay Rd. in West Enfield and allowed him to grab one of his three vehicles. The staff at the dentist office says they did see Savage driving himself away from the office at 4:30 p.m. Savage suffers from dementia but according to the staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home he functions well. The vehicle Savage is driving has not been confirmed but the following vehicles are registered to Savage. ME PC 9971UY BLK 1985 CHEVY P/U ME CO 5C7718 SIL 2000 SILVERADO 1500 ME PC 8500VW WHI 2013 CHEVY IMPALA Anyone who sees Richard Savage or has information should call Bangor PD at 207.942.8211 Thank you for your assistance in this matter.