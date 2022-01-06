CGU AND NBA STAR JOSH GIDDEY TEAM UP TO CREATE METAVERSE PROJECTS IN 2022
Crypto Gaming United (CGU), the largest play-to-earn blockchain gaming guild, announces athlete partnership with NBA star rookie guard Josh Giddey.
We are on the cusp of a digital revolution, and we could not have picked a more significant moment for CGU to enter the blockchain alongside fellow Australian Josh Giddey.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Gaming United (CGU), the largest play-to-earn blockchain gaming guild, announced today the platform’s first-ever athlete partnership with National Basketball Association (NBA) star rookie guard Josh Giddey. Through the partnership, CGU and the young Australian phenomenon will create and develop a series of Metaverse projects throughout 2022, including ground-breaking wearables technology and dynamic virtual events.
— Marco Selorio, co-founder, CGU
“We are on the cusp of a digital revolution, and we could not have picked a more significant moment for CGU to enter the blockchain alongside fellow Australian Josh Giddey. We are privileged to guide him as we navigate through the Metaverse space together in 2022,” said one of CGU’s co-founders, Marco Selorio.
Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Giddey is a nineteen-year-old, 6-foot-8 starting guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Currently amid an exceptional rookie campaign, the 2021 6th overall draft pick has achieved numerous historic milestones including:
- becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double;
- only the second player in Thunder franchise history to be named Western Conference Rookie of the Month twice in one season; and
- the third youngest player in league history to notch 100 rebounds and assists in his first 20 games.
Prior to making a splash in the NBA, Giddey spent one year in the National Basketball League (NBL) as a part of the league’s Next Stars program where he was named the 2021 NBL Rookie of the Year.
“For my first venture in the Metaverse, I’m excited to be working with the talented and trusted team at CGU,” said Giddey. “The world of technology evolves so quickly, and NBA fans are all over it. Although I’m only just beginning my career, my goal is to continue connecting with fans, no matter where they are, and growing the game. We already have so many creative ideas in discussion. I can’t wait to help bring them to life.”
The first project, a series of Josh Giddey NFT wearables, is already in the works with a group of talented artists overseeing the development guided by Giddey’s creative insight. A sneak preview of Giddey’s wearables could be available as early as Spring 2022.
About Crypto Gaming United
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a Singapore and Dubai-based crypto-gaming NFT company that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global blockchain gaming community. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution for players to access play-to-earn gaming and education, Crypto Gaming United provides valuable opportunities for thousands of upskilled workers in developing countries.
