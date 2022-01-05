State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-33

For immediate release: January 5, 2022 (22-003)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471 Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In December 2021 the Examining Board of Psychology entered an agreement with psychologist Richard M. Ostrom (PY00002822) to indefinitely suspend his license after he appeared naked on two occasions in his office building.

In November 2021 the secretary of health denied an application to reactivate the certified nursing assistant license of Vickie Lanae Buck (NC60086485) for at least three years. She was convicted of attempted forgery in Walla Walla County Superior Court.

King County

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Jessica Kathryn Whitehead (RN60574680) for diverting medications for personal use.

Kitsap County

In December 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the substance use disorder license of Amy Lynn Sampson (CP60826471) for misusing controlled substances.

Pierce County

In December 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant license of Joseph E. Kaeser (NC10058311). He failed to follow a care plan requiring a mat next to a patient’s bed to cushion falls. The patient subsequently fell and died from complications related to his injuries.

Spokane County

In December 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least four years the clinical social worker-independent licensee Misty Rae Southall (LW60594445) for becoming sexually intimate with a counseling patient.

Out of State

North Carolina: In December 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of licensed practical nurse Elizabeth Bendlin (LP61077769) after the Kentucky Board of Nursing suspended Bendlin’s license for failing to comply with an order issued by the disciplining authority.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)