Melissa Joan Hart Debuts “What Women Binge" Podcast
Melissa Joan Hart and co-host Amanda Lee welcome celebrity guests and tackle pop-culture in fun new weekly new podcast series.
We’re gonna talk about everything that people are obsessed with.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and filmmaker Melissa Joan Hart debuted her new pop-culture podcast What Women Binge earlier today. The podcast is available on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and iHeart, as well as a video version on YouTube.
— Melissa Joan Hart
What Women Binge with Melissa Joan Hart is a female-centric review show where Hart, her friend and co-host Amanda Lee, and their special guests get to chat about any and all subjects they find #bingeworthy. Featuring casual conversations with well-known celebrities, talking about whatever they’re in to, from guilty pleasures to pet peeves. What Women Binge covers books, charities, workouts, podcasts, food, apps, movies, television shows and more.
January Episode Schedule:
January 5 — In the premiere episode, Melissa Joan Hart and co-host Amanda Lee discuss the very first episode of Hart’s iconic ’90’s Nickelodeon series, Clarissa Explains It All.
January 12 — Actress Candice King discusses her series, Vampire Diaries, the Real Housewives franchise, and her co-starring role opposite Reba McEntire and John Schneider in this year’s holiday favorite, Christmas In Tune, which Hart produced.
January 19 — Greg Evigan and his daughter Vanessa Evigan (How I Met Your Mother) talk about music, Greg's classic series BJ and the Bear and My Two Dads, and Vanessa’s starring role opposite Hart in fan-favorite Holiday in Handcuffs.
January 26 — NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly talk about how they met, moving to Nashville, the Kardashians, and Chris reminisces about NSYNC’s appearance on Hart’s series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and being cut out of Star Wars.
"We’re gonna talk about everything that people are obsessed with,” says Hart. "Guilty pleasures, everything from books, podcasts, TV shows, movies, everything. We’ll have so many guests. We can’t wait for you guys to be there!"
What Women Binge is produced in partnership with Podcast Heat.
For more information, visit www.WhatWomenBinge.com.
