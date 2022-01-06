Altec Will Show How Users Can Extend Acumatica to Automate AP and More at Acumatica Summit
DocLink’s seamless integration with Acumatica provides companies with an enterprise solution to go paperless and automate manual tasks in ANY department
DocLink's business impacts are tangible; faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP and across the enterprise.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be exhibiting during Acumatica Summit, January 23-28 in Las Vegas.
Attendees are encouraged to come by Altec’s booth, #24 to discuss how to get more value from their Acumatica ERP using DocLink. On-site demos will be available to review the differences between what Acumatica and DocLink can offer and how tasks can easily be automated for substantial time and cost savings.
With DocLink, organizations can digitally transform their operations to streamline any business process in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, sales order processing, contract management and more – providing improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle.
One of DocLink’s key differentiators is the DocLink repository which operates as a central, virtual filing system. Any document can be stored securely in DocLink and is automatically linked to other related documents. Most importantly, documents are available on demand by anyone, anywhere, on any device, which is important for maintaining employee efficiency with hybrid workplaces becoming the norm. For example, DocLink enables users to:
• access an entire AP invoice packet by check number
• see all documents related to a customer PO number
• view HR package by employee ID
• easily locate contracts and lease agreements with full-text search
Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management for Altec states, “The pandemic accelerated cloud deployment so that companies could better support their employees working from home. And a hybrid workforce is here to stay. Acumatica and DocLink combined are a powerful duo that can help companies ensure that their in-office and remote workers are as efficient as possible. Our tightly integrated solution allows companies to capture and index all documents, easily search and retrieve documents from any device, build powerful workflows to streamline business processes, and automate the delivery of content to anyone in a variety of methods. The business impacts are tangible; faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP and across the enterprise.”
About Altec
Altec’s integrated document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Acumatica, Microsoft, Sage, Key2Act, AmTech, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
