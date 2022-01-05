Submit Release
FW: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile *Correction*

Date in narrative was corrected.

 

VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile 

  

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

          

CASE#:  22A5000062  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jeff Ferrier                                

STATION:  Derby                      

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881  

  

DATE/TIME:  1/5/22          *Between the hours of 11am-2pm  

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell, VT  

  

MISSING JUVENILE:  Lillian Wright  

AGE:  16  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newport, VT  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:    

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing juvenile Lillian Wright.  Wright left from a residence on VT RT 100 in the Town of Lowell between the hours of 11am-2pm on 1/5/22.  Wright was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple make-up case.  A recent picture of Wright has been included with this press release.  Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.   

 

 

From: Ferrier, Jeff via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 5:03 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

