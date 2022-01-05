FW: Derby Barracks/Missing Juvenile *Correction*

Date in narrative was corrected.

VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000062

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/5/22 *Between the hours of 11am-2pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Lillian Wright

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing juvenile Lillian Wright. Wright left from a residence on VT RT 100 in the Town of Lowell between the hours of 11am-2pm on 1/5/22. Wright was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks and a purple make-up case. A recent picture of Wright has been included with this press release. Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

