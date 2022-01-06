Loclweb launches Loclweb Directory to provide local businesses in the United States to gain more citations and customers
Local businesses in the United States can gain a free local citation for their business to help rank higher in local searches.
Our tools are extremely helpful for small businesses, but we wanted to add an addition tool that can be used by all small businesses whether we provide them services or not.”LINCOLN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loclweb is launching Loclweb Directory, the online business directory service as local small businesses are relying on the internet for customers more now than ever. More citations for a local business can secure a better position in search results. Citations are still the most important foundation for any local online marketing strategy.
Loclweb builds affordable websites and provides local marketing automation for local small businesses. That means we're in a good position to see the importance of citations. The Loclweb Directory is another great option for having another local citations that improves rank but doesn't cost anything for small businesses.
Nick Leffler of Loclweb says: "Our tools are extremely helpful for small businesses, but we wanted to add an addition tool that can be used by all small businesses whether we provide them services or not."
The Loclweb Directory is completely free for every local business in the United States. That means local business owners will gain a new way to market their business locally and gain a valuable citation for their business website and information.
The new service is free for any United States local business to sign up for. Business owners simply need to head over to the Loclweb Directory and sign up for an account and create their business listing.
Based in California just outside of Sacramento, Loclweb is a local small business marketing agency, helping local small business owners to have an impressive presence online that gets their business in front of more customers searching in their local area.
Loclweb makes it easier than ever to have a fast and managed professional website that actually works and plans to build a streamlined local marketing strategy that helps local small businesses without the burden of large expenses or services that don't work.
Loclweb is reducing the cost and skills needed by the business owner for a small business to have a professional website that is built to rank in local searches.
To find out more, visit directory.loclweb.com or follow on https://twitter.com/loclweb
For more information contact: Nick Leffler, hi@loclweb.com
About Loclweb
Loclweb is a local small business marketing agency based in California just outside of Sacramento. Led by Nick Leffler it helps local small business owners to have an impressive presence online that gets their business in front of more customers searching in their local area. Customers include REMOVE. Loclweb makes it easier than ever to have a fast and managed professional website that actually works. So far, it has helped dozens of local small businesses take advantage of the internet to bring in more local customers.
Nick Leffler
Loclweb
