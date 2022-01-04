Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,592 in the last 365 days.

Sonoma County court halts new jury trials due to local omicron surge

“Due to the recent substantial surge in COVID-19 delta variant infections, and the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant, as reported by the California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control, action is needed to maintain a substantial level of court services to the public, to maintain access to justice for all, and to keep all who enter a courthouse, including employees of the court and jurors, as safe as possible through the next 30 days,” Averill wrote in her order.

You just read:

Sonoma County court halts new jury trials due to local omicron surge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.