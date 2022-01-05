OGARAJETS Expands Technical Services Team with Hiring of Donnie Shealy
Veteran Maintenance and Technical Specialist joins OGARA Support TeamATLANTA, GA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has hired an additional Sales Support Expert, Donnie Shealy. As a Director of Technical Services, Shealy will provide crucial technical support to OGARA clients as they navigate aircraft transactions.
“Shealy’s background and knowledge of the Technical side of the industry is second to none,” said Matt Huff, Vice President of Technical Services. “He is well known, respected and trusted throughout the industry, and that is someone we take pride in aligning with. We are happy he feels the same way about us and joined our team.”
With over 25 years of industry experience, Shealy is ready to lead and manage technical projects for OGARAJETS. In his most recent roles as Team Leader and Technical Sales Manager, Shealy oversaw multiple teams and successfully navigated complex technical projects. He will look to use his wealth of aviation maintenance knowledge and experience to best serve the OGARAJETS client base.
When asked about his new role, Shealy responded with a smile. “I have the opportunity to do what I’m great at – customer satisfaction and a commitment to service.” Shealy will work alongside Matt Huff in streamlining processes, increasing efficiencies in the Technical Department, and sharing the oversight of active projects that are in the technical stages of completion.
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
