Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,588 in the last 365 days.

OGARAJETS Expands Technical Services Team with Hiring of Donnie Shealy

Donnie Shealy - Director of Technical Services

Veteran Maintenance and Technical Specialist joins OGARA Support Team

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has hired an additional Sales Support Expert, Donnie Shealy. As a Director of Technical Services, Shealy will provide crucial technical support to OGARA clients as they navigate aircraft transactions.

“Shealy’s background and knowledge of the Technical side of the industry is second to none,” said Matt Huff, Vice President of Technical Services. “He is well known, respected and trusted throughout the industry, and that is someone we take pride in aligning with. We are happy he feels the same way about us and joined our team.”

With over 25 years of industry experience, Shealy is ready to lead and manage technical projects for OGARAJETS. In his most recent roles as Team Leader and Technical Sales Manager, Shealy oversaw multiple teams and successfully navigated complex technical projects. He will look to use his wealth of aviation maintenance knowledge and experience to best serve the OGARAJETS client base.

When asked about his new role, Shealy responded with a smile. “I have the opportunity to do what I’m great at – customer satisfaction and a commitment to service.” Shealy will work alongside Matt Huff in streamlining processes, increasing efficiencies in the Technical Department, and sharing the oversight of active projects that are in the technical stages of completion.

About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.

Luke Leonard
OGARAJETS LLC
+1 770-955-3554
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

OGARAJETS Expands Technical Services Team with Hiring of Donnie Shealy

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.