Governor Abbott Appoints Claborn as 287th Judicial District Attorney

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jackie R. Claborn II as District Attorney of the 287th Judicial District in Bailey and Parmer Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2022 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Jackie R. Claborn II of Muleshoe is the Bailey County Attorney where he has served since 2009. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Additionally, he is a board member of the Muleshoe Country Club, an EMT for Bailey County EMS, and a former volunteer Firefighter for the Muleshoe Fire Department. Claborn received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor Law School.

Governor Abbott Appoints Claborn as 287th Judicial District Attorney

