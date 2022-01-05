Submit Release
Governor Abbott, TDEM Ready State Resources In Response To Elevated Fire Weather Throughout Texas

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready resources in response to elevated fire weather through the end of the week across the state. The Texas A&M Forest Service warns that elevated fire weather is forecast for the Panhandle, South Plains, Hill Country, and West Texas today through the end of the week, particularly on Saturday.    The combination of elevated fire weather and dry vegetation will increase the potential for wildfire activity. The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting increased fire danger Saturday for the Panhandle, South Plains, and Hill Country. Saturday’s wildland fire environment will support the greatest potential for wildfire activity in West Texas as higher wind speeds and above normal temperatures are forecast to align with dry vegetation to produce increased fire potential.   "Texas has readied resources ahead of wildfire threats in several communities over the next few days," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to work closely with local officials to make sure they have the resources they need to keep people safe, and I encourage Texans to pay attention to any new weather developments as well as the guidance of their local leaders."    The following resources have been deployed by the Texas A&M Forest Service: 3 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams, including 47 firefighters, 15 fire engines, and 3 command vehicles; two large air tankers; three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS); and two air attack aerial supervision aircrafts. An additional 153 firefighters and an Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Support Unit are on standby to be deployed if necessary.

