West Tennessee Weekly Construction January 5-12, 2022

District 47 - West TN – Northern Wednesday, January 5 through Wednesday, January 12, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Beginning January 25, 2021, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ 6” lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH. Restrictions: Beginning September 7, 2021, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US 51for two-way traffic between LM 25.5 to LM 24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek. Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the northbound and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64 and LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47 to LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64 to LM 11.47 southbound.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-431: There will be possible lane closure in both directions on SR 431 from SR 22 to near Broadway Street for resurfacing.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, January 5 through Wednesday, January 12, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary lane closures for reclamation and resurfacing on SR 188 from SR 54 to Gibson County Line. One lane will remain open during paving operations. During epoxy overlay of bridges there will be a detour in place. (TBD on Dates for epoxy overlay due to material availability.)

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.

Wednesday, January 5 through Wednesday, January 12, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40.

Wednesday, January 5 through Wednesday, January 12, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for installation of barrier rail for the outside shoulder.

LOOK AHEAD Wednesday, January 12 through Wednesday, January 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have intermittent right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for installation of barrier rail for the outside shoulder.

Friday, January 21, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, January 24, 6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures on I‐40 east and westbound from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for installation of Phase II traffic control. The Phase II traffic control will close the I‐40 eastbound lanes and utilize crossovers for head‐to‐head, single lane traffic on the I‐40 westbound lanes. The Phase II traffic control will allow for removal of the existing bridge rail and overhang in Spans 3 and 4.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-22: The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 22 from Brown Street to Jane Lane will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. There will be NO closures during school hours from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. OR 2:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, January 5 through Wednesday, January 12, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1 to MM 88.5.

One Lane Closed until Spring of 2022: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, January 12 through Wednesday, January 19, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-223:

Monday, November 8 through approximately May 27, 2022: (SR 223) Shady Grove Road is closed at L.M. 2.28 for bridge replacement. Detours are in place.

REGION IV: ON CALL GUARDRAIL: Wednesday, January 5 through Wednesday, January 12: There are no scheduled closures

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

MAINTENANCE:

Thursday, January 6 through Wednesday, January 12, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14: The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Wednesday, January 5 through Tuesday, January 11, 8PM-6AM or 9AM-3PM: There will be nighttime and daytime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for guardrail repairs. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Drain and Pipe Cleaning:

Wednesday, January 5 through Thursday, January 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for drain and pipe cleaning operations. Weather Permitting.

Sunday, January 9 through Thursday, January 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime intermittent lane closures on ramps, various state routes, and interstates for drain and pipe cleaning operations. Weather Permitting.

NON TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY – I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge

Crews will close the westbound outside lane of the I-40 Bridge crossing the Mississippi River Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 7 a.m. - noon. The inspection team will then move to inspect the eastbound outside lane from noon - 5 p.m., weather permitting.

