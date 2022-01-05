Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ LSA, FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B4007381                                         

TROOPER: Jonathan hall

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 30, 2021

LOCATION: South Street, Proctor, VT

 

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

                      False information to law enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Travis Walsh

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 30, 2021, at 0446 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a reported single motor vehicle crash into a telephone pole on South Street in the Town of Proctor, Vermont. Witnesses on the scene reported the operator fled the area after the crash. Troopers located the individual described by witnesses and identified him as Travis Walsh of Proctor. Walsh denied operating the vehicle at the time.

 

Through investigation, Troopers were able to identify the operator as Walsh. Walsh was arrested on January 5, 2022, for the above charges and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on March 7, 2022. Troopers were assisted on scene by Proctor Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, and Carrara’s Towing.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: March 7, 2022 / 1000

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

