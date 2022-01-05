Rutland Barracks/ LSA, FIPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B4007381
TROOPER: Jonathan hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 30, 2021
LOCATION: South Street, Proctor, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
False information to law enforcement
ACCUSED: Travis Walsh
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 30, 2021, at 0446 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a reported single motor vehicle crash into a telephone pole on South Street in the Town of Proctor, Vermont. Witnesses on the scene reported the operator fled the area after the crash. Troopers located the individual described by witnesses and identified him as Travis Walsh of Proctor. Walsh denied operating the vehicle at the time.
Through investigation, Troopers were able to identify the operator as Walsh. Walsh was arrested on January 5, 2022, for the above charges and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division on March 7, 2022. Troopers were assisted on scene by Proctor Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, and Carrara’s Towing.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: March 7, 2022 / 1000
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.