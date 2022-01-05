Taking to Heart Homeowners Health, Developer Brings Healthcare to Residents

Beebe Healthcare Nurse Cecilia D’Orazio screens resident Madonna Aldrich for any of five chronic conditions. Residents at Tidewater Landing in Lewes, Delaware, complete paperwork for their free wellness screening and flu shot.

COVID-19 Booster Clinic Follow-up Announced for this Friday, Jan. 7

OCEAN VIEW, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of residents at three Carl M. Freeman Companies (CMFC) communities took advantage of lifesaving health screenings and flu shots at wellness events organized in conjunction with Beebe Healthcare. As part of the overall mission to make healthcare more accessible, residents were able to walk to the screenings in their community rather than having to get on the road and drive to a facility.

The free events at the Tidewater Landing, Bear Trap Dunes and Bayside communities took place this past Fall on Sept. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 22 respectively and were part of CMFC expanding its wellness initiatives beyond the Bayside Institute in Selbyville. The Institute has announced a follow up COVID-19 Booster Clinic this Friday, Jan. 7.

Each event included free flu shots, as well as screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, bone density and body mass index (BMI). Christi Davis, nutritionist and clean eating coach; Atlantic Physical Therapy; and Juicebox, a locally-owned juice bar that offers organic juices, all-fruit smoothies, Acai bowls, coffee, breakfast and lunch, also participated in the Bayside event.

“When we decided to expand the Bayside Institute to other communities, these are exactly the sorts of events we had in mind, and we’re delighted that our residents appreciated them so much,” said Erika Cook, who heads the Bayside Institute as director of life enrichment for CMFC. “The Bayside Institute is committed to building social connections and helping our residents enrich their minds and bodies and giving them the tools to stay healthy is certainly part of that mission. We’re excited to be expanding this program to all of our communities.”

Bayside residents Mark and Joan Permar, who participated in their community’s event, said they appreciated the convenience and efficiency of accessing a range of services without having to leave the Bayside property.

“The staff from Beebe were most professional and timely with their exams and flu shots while making the clinic a whole lot of fun,” they said. “The immune booster juice provided by Juicebox really hit the spot!”

As another testament to the events’ popularity, residents from Bear Trap Dunes were lined up an hour before the event began. At all three sites, health screenings were completely booked. For some, the screenings were literally lifesaving: Several participating residents received new information about a potential health condition of which they were not aware.

“We can’t overstate how excited we are that these events were so well received,” said Jeff Evans, director of marketing for CMFC. “We strive to make life at our communities enriching for all our residents, and we’re delighted that they’ve taken advantage of this opportunity to focus on their health and wellness.”

The Carl M. Freeman Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the CMFC, has donated more than $250,000 in grants to Beebe Healthcare for community wellness outreach in Sussex County.

“We share a mission with Beebe Healthcare of making southern Sussex County a wonderful place to live,” said Michelle Freeman, CEO of CMFC. “When we initially approached Beebe about the wellness events, we were encouraged by how willing they were to help us and our residents. Anytime we can team up on events like this it benefits the entire community. These events wouldn’t have been such a resounding success without Beebe’s participation.”

For more information about the Bayside Institute and its initiatives, as well as the Jan. 7 Booster Clinic event, contact Erika Cook at ecook@cmfa.com.

