Health and Wellness Brands Seeking Help to Launch Products in the U.S. Find the Perfect Partner in Mitch Gould and NPI

When international health and wellness brands want to roll out new products, they face many challenges, including proper pricing, retail placement, marketing, and an array of logistical obstacles. This is why many companies seek out Nutritional Products International to help them successfully launch products in the U.S.
“We are the perfect partner for health and wellness brands that need help rolling out new products to American consumers,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “With my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, NPI provides these brands with all the professional services they need for a product launch.”
Gould said NPI can handle all aspects of a product launch, including shipping, warehousing, regulatory compliance, wholesale and retail sales, and marketing.
“I devised the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ to make it easy and affordable for product manufacturers to succeed,” Gould said. “These health and wellness companies don’t have to rent offices or warehouse space or hire a sales team and marketing professionals when they hire NPI. We have everything in place for them.”
NPI handles all aspects of product launches, such as retail placement and marketing to consumers.
“My professional retail team works with buyers from brick-and-mortar retail chains as well as placement on major e-commerce sites,” Gould said. “InHealth Media, NPI’s sister company, handles all of the marketing from strategic press releases to TV segments.”
Gould’s career encompasses all aspects of retail distribution, from brick-and-mortar chains to online e-commerce websites.
“I started placing products in physical stores years ago,” Gould said. “Now, my staff works not only with brick-and-mortar locations but also e-commerce sites.”
Gould said he has visited the corporate headquarters of many of the largest retailers in the country.
“But, as technology took hold, I embraced e-commerce, which led me to place more than 150 products with Amazon’s new health and wellness category in the early 2000s,” he added.
Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed these high-quality and innovative health and wellness products with Amazon.
The “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Gould, Jeff Fernandez, who was on the Amazon team tasked to stock the new health and wellness category, and Kenneth E. Collins, then vice president of operations for Muscle Foods.
”Ken and I had the products at the time Jeff needed inventory for the new Amazon category,” Gould said. “We were so successful that we are together to this day. Jeff is now NPI’s president, and Collins is the company’s executive vice president.”
“We are doing what we have been successful at,” Gould said. “We help health and wellness brands succeed,” he added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a "Powerhouse Trifecta" that placed more than 150 products on Amazon's new health and wellness category.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
