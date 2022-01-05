Maryland State Police Arrest Two Teens In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

January 5, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police, with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department, arrested two people Tuesday on charges connected to a November shooting in which one person was killed and another was injured in Dorchester County.

The first suspect, Daeveon Lat’ee Johnson, 16, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor. The second suspect, Key’marion Da’Qion Ennals, 16, of Cambridge, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple other related crimes. Both minors have been charged as adults. Johnson and Ennals were taken before the District Court Commissioner and are awaiting a bond hearing.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021, officers from the Cambridge City Police Department responded to the 900 block of Camelia Street for a reported shooting involving multiple victims. According to a preliminary investigation, officers located two male victims shot at the scene.

One of those victims, Ja’Len Woolford, 16, of Cambridge, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. The other victim, a 15-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Dorchester General Hospital before being flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

The Cambridge Police Department requested that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit take over the investigation. No other injuries or fatalities were reported from this shooting. According to investigators, the shooting does not appear to be random and the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information in this case are asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101 Ext. 140. Callers may remain anonymous.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov