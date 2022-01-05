Calendar Year 2021 Utility Annual Report Forms Now Available in IUB 24/7

For 2021, all utilities will file their annual report for the prior calendar year using the IUB’s web application IUB 24/7 . The filing deadline is April 1 each year for those companies required to submit utility annual reports. All companies will also be required to review their company profile by editing the company profile and attesting the information is up-to-date.

Gas, electric, and water utilities and competitive natural gas pipeline providers (CNGP): If your company record has already been created in IUB 24/7, log in and view your company profile to complete your utility annual report by clicking the link to your company profile, scrolling down, and selecting Edit on the annual report.

Telecommunications companies: In IUB 24/7, log in and update your company record by entering information in the Annual Registration and Reporting of Revenues, the Dual Party Relay Service (DPRS) Line Count Annual Report, and by confirming that your company contacts are still up-to-date. If you are a telecommunications company new to the state of Iowa and have not yet created a company record in IUB 24/7, please visit IUB 24/7 For Telecommunications Companies .

All companies will be required to review and update their company record in IUB 24/7 to ensure its services and contacts are up-to-date with the IUB and complete the DPRS Line Count Annual Report, if applicable.

Do not use or submit old 2019 annual report forms found in EFS . Your company regulatory contact in IUB 24/7 should have received notification from the IUB IT Support team with information regarding the 2021 forms.