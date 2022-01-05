Florida Basic Driver Improvement (BDI) Course Now Available From DriveSafeOnline.org
Now accepted by Orange and Osceola County courts, the new online course helps drivers avoid points from traffic tickets.
Best content, best customer support, and best price mean our customers receive the best value.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveSafeOnline.org announces the release of a new Florida Basic Driver Improvement (BDI) course for drivers who receive traffic citations in Orange and Osceola Counties. The 4-hour course content and completion certificate are approved by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FDHSMV).
What is Basic Driver Improvement (BDI)?
The Florida BDI online traffic school course is designed to promote, enhance, and reinforce road safety knowledge and driving skills. Qualified drivers who receive a traffic ticket in Orange or Osceola County have the option to keep points off their driving record by completing the DriveSafeOnline.org Florida BDI course. Drivers have 30 days after the citation date to inform their court clerk about their decision to voluntarily take the online driver improvement course. They then have up to 90 days to complete the course. Drivers who commit more serious violations may be required by the court to complete the BDI course.
What are the Benefits of Taking a BDI Course?
By completing the DriveSafeOnline.org Florida BDI course to satisfy a traffic violation:
- The driver will not be convicted of the moving violation
- No points will be assessed on the driver’s record for the violation
- The driver’s auto insurance rate will not increase due to the citation (per section 318.14, Florida Statutes)
- The driver will learn how to be safer on the road
“We’re excited for drivers to experience our Florida BDI course,” said Curt Renard, Executive Director of National Account Sales for DriveSafeOnline.org. “We think it’s the most informative and engaging online driver improvement program available. It can help people maintain a clean driving record and, most importantly, it will make them better drivers.”
The DriveSafeOnline.org Florida BDI course features full-screen video for easy viewing on large computer screens and smaller mobile devices. Upon successful completion, drivers are immediately emailed their completion certificate, which may be submitted to fulfill court requirements.
“We give drivers full access to all course features, including the final exam, for one price with no add-on hidden fees,” said Renard. “That sets us apart in the online defensive driver course market. Best content, best customer support, and best price mean our customers receive the best value.”
For more information about the DriveSafeOnline.org Florida BDI course and requirements for eligible drivers, visit the DriveSafeOnline.org Florida BDI website.
About DriveSafeOnline.org/NexLearn
Named “Best Overall Online Defensive Driving Course 2021” by Investopedia, DriveSafeOnline.org is developed and offered by NexLearn, an award-winning industry leader in eLearning for more than two decades. NexLearn is the trusted learning developer of choice for many organizations including Oracle, Cessna, Kellogg’s, Georgia-Pacific, Hyatt, Harvard Business Publishing, the Department of Defense, and PepsiCo.
Visit DriveSafeOnline.org for more information about defensive driving courses for individuals, families, businesses, and fleets.
