Winter Weather Turns Texas Roads Deadly; DriveSafe Online Urges Drivers to Slow Down or Stay Home
DFW, Central Texas, and North Texas to see sharp crash risks during ice and freezing rain events
Drivers may feel confident because roads look clear, but ice doesn’t announce itself. By the time you realize it’s there, you’ve already lost control.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As winter weather threatens parts of Texas, safe-driving experts at DriveSafe Online are warning drivers across North Texas, Central Texas, and the Dallas–Fort Worth region that even brief periods of ice or freezing rain can dramatically increase crash risk and shut down major highways.
According to Texas Department of Insurance crash data, nearly 60,000 crashes in Texas each year are caused by poor weather conditions, including ice and snow on roadways, accounting for more than 10% of all vehicle collisions statewide.
“Texas winter driving catches people off guard,” said Patrick Mileham, safe-driving expert and editorial director at DriveSafe Online. “Drivers may feel confident because roads look clear, but ice doesn’t announce itself. By the time you realize it’s there, you’ve already lost control.”
Recent Texas Winter Storms Highlight the Risk
Texas has seen firsthand how quickly winter weather can disrupt travel and lead to serious crashes:
• During Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, icy conditions contributed to widespread roadway closures and a 130-vehicle pileup on I-35W in Fort Worth, one of the deadliest crashes in state history
• The 2021 winter storm resulted in 246 deaths statewide, with vehicle crashes accounting for a significant portion of storm-related fatalities.
• In early 2023, a major ice storm forced closures along I-10, I-30, I-35W, and I-40, stranding drivers and triggering numerous crashes across North and Central Texas.
• Even lighter winter events regularly cause spinouts and multi-vehicle crashes in metro areas such as DFW, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, especially during morning and evening commutes.
Safety experts note that winter storms are particularly dangerous in Texas because many drivers lack experience driving on ice and underestimate how quickly conditions can change.
“Most winter crashes aren’t caused by deep snow,” Mileham said. “They happen because drivers treat icy roads like normal roads until physics takes over.”
Winter Driving Safety Tips for Texas Drivers
DriveSafe Online urges drivers to take the following precautions during winter weather:
• Avoid driving when ice or freezing rain is present. Staying off the road is the safest choice.
• Slow down well below posted speeds. Speed limits are designed for dry pavement, not ice.
• Increase following distance significantly. Allow extra space to stop safely.
• Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses. These surfaces freeze first.
• Avoid sudden braking, steering, or acceleration. Smooth, gradual movements help maintain control.
• Prepare for emergencies. Keep blankets, water, a flashlight, and a charged phone in your vehicle.
DriveSafe Online provides research-based defensive driving courses for individual drivers, fleets, and organizations nationwide.
