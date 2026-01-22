Winter Weather Turns Texas Roads Deadly; DriveSafe Online Urges Drivers to Slow Down or Stay Home

DriveSafeOnline.org

DriveSafe Online saves money, saves lives.

Hand holding tablet

Training on laptops, tablets, and mobile phones

DFW, Central Texas, and North Texas to see sharp crash risks during ice and freezing rain events

Drivers may feel confident because roads look clear, but ice doesn’t announce itself. By the time you realize it’s there, you’ve already lost control.”
— Patrick Mileham
WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As winter weather threatens parts of Texas, safe-driving experts at DriveSafe Online are warning drivers across North Texas, Central Texas, and the Dallas–Fort Worth region that even brief periods of ice or freezing rain can dramatically increase crash risk and shut down major highways.

According to Texas Department of Insurance crash data, nearly 60,000 crashes in Texas each year are caused by poor weather conditions, including ice and snow on roadways, accounting for more than 10% of all vehicle collisions statewide.

“Texas winter driving catches people off guard,” said Patrick Mileham, safe-driving expert and editorial director at DriveSafe Online. “Drivers may feel confident because roads look clear, but ice doesn’t announce itself. By the time you realize it’s there, you’ve already lost control.”

Recent Texas Winter Storms Highlight the Risk

Texas has seen firsthand how quickly winter weather can disrupt travel and lead to serious crashes:

• During Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, icy conditions contributed to widespread roadway closures and a 130-vehicle pileup on I-35W in Fort Worth, one of the deadliest crashes in state history
• The 2021 winter storm resulted in 246 deaths statewide, with vehicle crashes accounting for a significant portion of storm-related fatalities.
• In early 2023, a major ice storm forced closures along I-10, I-30, I-35W, and I-40, stranding drivers and triggering numerous crashes across North and Central Texas.
• Even lighter winter events regularly cause spinouts and multi-vehicle crashes in metro areas such as DFW, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, especially during morning and evening commutes.

Safety experts note that winter storms are particularly dangerous in Texas because many drivers lack experience driving on ice and underestimate how quickly conditions can change.

“Most winter crashes aren’t caused by deep snow,” Mileham said. “They happen because drivers treat icy roads like normal roads until physics takes over.”

Winter Driving Safety Tips for Texas Drivers

DriveSafe Online urges drivers to take the following precautions during winter weather:

• Avoid driving when ice or freezing rain is present. Staying off the road is the safest choice.
• Slow down well below posted speeds. Speed limits are designed for dry pavement, not ice.
• Increase following distance significantly. Allow extra space to stop safely.
• Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses. These surfaces freeze first.
• Avoid sudden braking, steering, or acceleration. Smooth, gradual movements help maintain control.
• Prepare for emergencies. Keep blankets, water, a flashlight, and a charged phone in your vehicle.

DriveSafe Online provides research-based defensive driving courses for individual drivers, fleets, and organizations nationwide.

Patrick Mileham
DriveSafeOnline.org
316-265-2170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Winter Weather Turns Texas Roads Deadly; DriveSafe Online Urges Drivers to Slow Down or Stay Home

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Patrick Mileham
DriveSafeOnline.org
316-265-2170
Company/Organization
DriveSafeOnline.org
100 S Main
Wichita, Kansas, 67212
United States
+1 316-265-2170
Visit Newsroom
About

DriveSafe Online provides mobile-friendly defensive driving courses for individuals, businesses, and fleets nationwide. The library of DriveSafe Online safe driver training courses is developed and offered by NexLearn, an award-winning industry leader in eLearning for more than two decades. Millions of people have viewed our programs, which have earned industry awards for BEST CONTENT, BEST ADVANCE IN TECHNOLOGY, and BEST INNOVATION. NexLearn has been the trusted learning developer of choice for many organizations, including Oracle, Cessna, Kellogg’s, Georgia-Pacific, Hyatt, the Department of Defense, and PepsiCo. DriveSafe Online delivers experience, knowledge, support, and trust.

DriveSafe Online

More From This Author
Winter Weather Turns Texas Roads Deadly; DriveSafe Online Urges Drivers to Slow Down or Stay Home
Virginia Leads with New Intelligent Speed Assistance Law; DriveSafe Online Says Driver Training Key to Prevent Speeding
Workplace 'Always On' Culture Is Driving a Surge in Employee Distracted Driving, DriveSafe Online Expert Warns
View All Stories From This Author