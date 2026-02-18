DriveSafe Online Says Georgia Hands Free Approach Reflects a National Shift Away From Simple Texting Bans

DriveSafe Online saves money, saves lives. Training on laptops, tablets, and mobile phones

Data highlights reasons for distracted driving restrictions and compares the state's hands free approach with policies in Texas and Virginia.

The goal is to reduce the moments when your eyes, hands, and attention leave the driving task. ” — Patrick Mileham

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia’s “hands-free” distracted-driving law is often described as a texting ban, but it goes much further. That difference matters for safety, according to DriveSafe Online , an online defensive driving course provider. Georgia law prohibits drivers from physically holding or supporting a phone or wireless device for any reason while operating a vehicle, and it also bans writing, sending, or reading text-based communication while driving.“Texting bans target one dangerous behavior,” said Patrick Mileham, DriveSafe Online’s director of content development. “Georgia’s law targets the habit. The hand-to-phone reflex that turns a quick glance into a rear-end crash, a lane drift, or a collision with a pedestrian.”Georgia’s data underscores the scale of distractionA Georgia Traffic Safety Facts report found that in 2023, 55% of motor vehicle traffic crashes met the criteria of involving at least one confirmed or suspected distracted driver. The same report notes the challenge of confirming distraction after a crash, meaning official counts can understate the true impact.The report also found 14.7% of drivers were observed engaging in distraction behaviors (such as talking, texting, dialing, or eating). And while fatal distraction is difficult to verify in police reporting, Georgia’s crash data recorded 41 fatal crashes involving at least one confirmed distracted driver in 2023, resulting in 41 deaths.How Georgia compares to Texas and VirginiaGeorgia (Hands-Free Georgia Act): Drivers cannot hold or support a phone/device while operating a vehicle and cannot read, write, or send text-based messages while driving. Drivers also are restricted from watching, recording, or broadcasting videos. Penalties escalate with convictions, adding points and fines up to $150.Texas: State law makes it illegal to send or receive electronic messages while driving and includes added restrictions for teen drivers, school zones, and school buses, with additional city-level laws in some areas.Virginia: Virginia prohibits drivers from holding a handheld personal communications device while driving a moving vehicle, with exceptions for being lawfully parked/stopped and reporting emergencies. Virginia’s fines start at $125 and rise to $250, with a mandatory $250 fine in highway work zones.Why “hands-free” still needs trainingEven where hands-free use is legal, safety risk doesn’t disappear. The Governors Highway Safety Association notes that distraction-related crashes killed 3,275 people in 2023 and injured hundreds of thousands more.“Hands-free doesn’t always mean risk-free,” Mileham said. “The goal is to reduce the moments when your eyes, hands, and attention leave the driving task. That’s where coaching and practice-based training can help drivers build better habits.”What Georgia drivers should do todayDriveSafe Online recommends three immediate steps for Georgia motorists:• Mount the phone before starting the trip (or keep it out of reach).• Set navigation and music before moving.• Use voice controls sparingly, and pull over when a conversation or message is emotionally or cognitively demanding.Stronger distracted driving laws are an important step, but lasting safety depends on changing behavior. For organizations and fleet leaders, distracted driving policies are only the starting point. Ongoing driver safety training provides a structured way to address risk, reinforce expectations, and build a culture of accountability.Visit DriveSafe Online to learn how easy it is to get safety certified in as little as one hour.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.