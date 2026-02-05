DriveSafe Online Alerts Pennsylvania Drivers of New Paul Miller’s Law Targeting Distracted Driving

About

DriveSafe Online provides mobile-friendly defensive driving courses for individuals, businesses, and fleets nationwide. The library of DriveSafe Online safe driver training courses is developed and offered by NexLearn, an award-winning industry leader in eLearning for more than two decades. Millions of people have viewed our programs, which have earned industry awards for BEST CONTENT, BEST ADVANCE IN TECHNOLOGY, and BEST INNOVATION. NexLearn has been the trusted learning developer of choice for many organizations, including Oracle, Cessna, Kellogg’s, Georgia-Pacific, Hyatt, the Department of Defense, and PepsiCo. DriveSafe Online delivers experience, knowledge, support, and trust.

