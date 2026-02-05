DriveSafe Online Alerts Pennsylvania Drivers of New Paul Miller’s Law Targeting Distracted Driving

DriveSafeOnline.org

Individual taking course on tablet

DriveSafe online courses for anytime, anywhere learning

Handheld phone ban fines begin June 5, 2026.

Defensive driving courses can help turn awareness into action by showing drivers where distractions really occur and how to manage them.”
— Patrick Mileham
WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Pennsylvania prepares to enforce a sweeping distracted driving law this summer, DriveSafe Online, a national provider of online driver safety education, is urging drivers to understand the changes and adopt hands-free habits now.

Known as Paul Miller’s Law, the legislation bans drivers from holding or using handheld mobile devices while operating a vehicle, including when stopped at red lights, stop signs, or in traffic.

The law honors the memory of Paul Miller Jr., a 21-year-old from Scranton who was killed in 2010 by a distracted driver, and is part of the state’s broader effort to reduce preventable crashes caused by inattention behind the wheel.

What the Law Prohibits

Under Paul Miller’s Law, drivers may not hold or physically use a cellphone or other electronic device while driving. Prohibited actions include:

• Texting or typing
• Making or answering handheld phone calls
• Browsing the internet or social media
• Using navigation apps while holding a device

The ban applies whether a vehicle is moving or temporarily stopped, including at traffic lights or in congested traffic.

Enforcement Timeline

The law includes a phased rollout to allow time for public awareness:

• June 5, 2025 – June 4, 2026: Law enforcement will issue warnings for violations
• Beginning June 5, 2026: Violations will result in a $50 fine, plus court costs and fees

State officials say the warning period is intended to help drivers adjust their habits and adopt hands-free technology.

Exceptions to the Law

The law allows limited exceptions, including:

• Hands-free phone use through Bluetooth or mounted devices
• Emergency calls to 911 or law enforcement
• Device use while legally parked off the roadway

Drivers may still use GPS or music apps as long as the device is mounted and not physically held.

“Focusing on the road while driving is one of the best ways to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys in a press statement. “Safe driving can also help reduce the cost of your insurance as insurers factor your accident and driving history into their ratemaking. We encourage consumers to speak with their insurance provider to learn more about the benefits of safe driving, the discounts they could receive, and how they can start saving today.”

Why Distracted Driving Remains a Serious Risk

According to PennDOT, distracted driving contributed to more than 11,000 crashes in Pennsylvania in 2023, many involving serious injuries or fatalities.

“Most drivers underestimate how much even brief phone use affects reaction time and decision-making,” said Patrick Mileham, director of editorial content at DriveSafe Online. “Defensive driving courses can help turn awareness into action by showing drivers where distractions really occur and how to manage them.”

How Drivers Can Prepare Now

DriveSafe Online recommends Pennsylvania drivers take proactive steps ahead of enforcement, including:

• Installing a hands-free phone mount or enabling Bluetooth connectivity
• Activating “Do Not Disturb While Driving” features on smartphones
• Programming navigation routes and playlists before starting a trip
• Pulling over safely when phone use is necessary

Paul Miller’s Law represents a significant shift in how Pennsylvania addresses distracted driving, reinforcing the message that no call, text, or notification is worth a life.

For more information on distracted driving risks and safe-driving strategies, visit DriveSafe Online.

Patrick Mileham
DriveSafeOnline.org
+1 316-265-2170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DriveSafe Online Alerts Pennsylvania Drivers of New Paul Miller’s Law Targeting Distracted Driving

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Patrick Mileham
DriveSafeOnline.org
+1 316-265-2170
Company/Organization
DriveSafeOnline.org
100 S Main
Wichita, Kansas, 67212
United States
+1 316-265-2170
Visit Newsroom
About

DriveSafe Online provides mobile-friendly defensive driving courses for individuals, businesses, and fleets nationwide. The library of DriveSafe Online safe driver training courses is developed and offered by NexLearn, an award-winning industry leader in eLearning for more than two decades. Millions of people have viewed our programs, which have earned industry awards for BEST CONTENT, BEST ADVANCE IN TECHNOLOGY, and BEST INNOVATION. NexLearn has been the trusted learning developer of choice for many organizations, including Oracle, Cessna, Kellogg’s, Georgia-Pacific, Hyatt, the Department of Defense, and PepsiCo. DriveSafe Online delivers experience, knowledge, support, and trust.

DriveSafe Online

More From This Author
DriveSafe Online Alerts Pennsylvania Drivers of New Paul Miller’s Law Targeting Distracted Driving
Winter Weather Turns Texas Roads Deadly; DriveSafe Online Urges Drivers to Slow Down or Stay Home
Virginia Leads with New Intelligent Speed Assistance Law; DriveSafe Online Says Driver Training Key to Prevent Speeding
View All Stories From This Author