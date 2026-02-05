DriveSafe Online Alerts Pennsylvania Drivers of New Paul Miller’s Law Targeting Distracted Driving
Handheld phone ban fines begin June 5, 2026.
Defensive driving courses can help turn awareness into action by showing drivers where distractions really occur and how to manage them.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Pennsylvania prepares to enforce a sweeping distracted driving law this summer, DriveSafe Online, a national provider of online driver safety education, is urging drivers to understand the changes and adopt hands-free habits now.
Known as Paul Miller’s Law, the legislation bans drivers from holding or using handheld mobile devices while operating a vehicle, including when stopped at red lights, stop signs, or in traffic.
The law honors the memory of Paul Miller Jr., a 21-year-old from Scranton who was killed in 2010 by a distracted driver, and is part of the state’s broader effort to reduce preventable crashes caused by inattention behind the wheel.
What the Law Prohibits
Under Paul Miller’s Law, drivers may not hold or physically use a cellphone or other electronic device while driving. Prohibited actions include:
• Texting or typing
• Making or answering handheld phone calls
• Browsing the internet or social media
• Using navigation apps while holding a device
The ban applies whether a vehicle is moving or temporarily stopped, including at traffic lights or in congested traffic.
Enforcement Timeline
The law includes a phased rollout to allow time for public awareness:
• June 5, 2025 – June 4, 2026: Law enforcement will issue warnings for violations
• Beginning June 5, 2026: Violations will result in a $50 fine, plus court costs and fees
State officials say the warning period is intended to help drivers adjust their habits and adopt hands-free technology.
Exceptions to the Law
The law allows limited exceptions, including:
• Hands-free phone use through Bluetooth or mounted devices
• Emergency calls to 911 or law enforcement
• Device use while legally parked off the roadway
Drivers may still use GPS or music apps as long as the device is mounted and not physically held.
“Focusing on the road while driving is one of the best ways to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys in a press statement. “Safe driving can also help reduce the cost of your insurance as insurers factor your accident and driving history into their ratemaking. We encourage consumers to speak with their insurance provider to learn more about the benefits of safe driving, the discounts they could receive, and how they can start saving today.”
Why Distracted Driving Remains a Serious Risk
According to PennDOT, distracted driving contributed to more than 11,000 crashes in Pennsylvania in 2023, many involving serious injuries or fatalities.
“Most drivers underestimate how much even brief phone use affects reaction time and decision-making,” said Patrick Mileham, director of editorial content at DriveSafe Online. “Defensive driving courses can help turn awareness into action by showing drivers where distractions really occur and how to manage them.”
How Drivers Can Prepare Now
DriveSafe Online recommends Pennsylvania drivers take proactive steps ahead of enforcement, including:
• Installing a hands-free phone mount or enabling Bluetooth connectivity
• Activating “Do Not Disturb While Driving” features on smartphones
• Programming navigation routes and playlists before starting a trip
• Pulling over safely when phone use is necessary
Paul Miller’s Law represents a significant shift in how Pennsylvania addresses distracted driving, reinforcing the message that no call, text, or notification is worth a life.
For more information on distracted driving risks and safe-driving strategies, visit DriveSafe Online.
