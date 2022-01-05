RE: US ROUTE 2 AND HUNTERS FARM RD: CLOSED

BOTH LANES OF US ROUTE 2 BY HUNTERS FARM RD IN ALBURGH ARE BACK OPEN FOR TRAVEL.

US ROUTE 2 AND HUNTERS FARM RD IN ALBURGH (ROUSES POINT BRIDGE) IS CLOSED AT THIS TIME DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and please seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.