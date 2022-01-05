Submit Release
RE: US ROUTE 2 AND HUNTERS FARM RD: CLOSED

BOTH LANES OF US ROUTE 2 BY HUNTERS FARM RD IN ALBURGH ARE BACK OPEN FOR TRAVEL.

 

From: Bulger, Michelle Sent: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 8:51 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: US ROUTE 2 AND HUNTERS FARM RD: CLOSED

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

ST. ALBANS

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US ROUTE 2 AND HUNTERS FARM RD IN ALBURGH (ROUSES POINT BRIDGE) IS CLOSED AT THIS TIME DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.  

 

This is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and please seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

RE: US ROUTE 2 AND HUNTERS FARM RD: CLOSED

