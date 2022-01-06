New York’s Very Own Chris Cimino Joins PIX11 News as Meteorologist and Lifestyle Correspondent

Chris Cimino

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPIX-TV announced today that veteran New York broadcaster Chris Cimino has joined PIX11 News as meteorologist and lifestyle correspondent, effective immediately.

Beginning January 17, Chris will help viewers start their day with the most accurate weather forecasts during the 4-6 AM hours of the PIX11 Morning News and will also contribute a variety of lifestyle reports.

With more than 30 years of broadcasting the weather on radio and television, Chris has also interviewed dozens of celebrities including Sir Elton John, Halle Berry, and sports legend Whitey Ford. He’s also covered numerous live events and hosted a variety of news and weather specials.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Chris join the PIX11 News Team,” said Nicole Tindiglia, WPIX-TV News Director. “He is well known and respected by viewers in the Tri-State, who recognize his strong values and commitment to journalism.”

Chris most recently served as meteorologist/reporter at WNBC-TV in New York. Since leaving the station in 2019 he has pursued his love of travel, food and of course weather and climate through his own popular video segments, podcasts & blogs.

Chris holds the American Meteorological Society Television Seal of Approval and is a 4-time Local Emmy Award winner. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from the City College of New York.

About WPIX:

WPIX-TV (PIX11) was founded in 1948. It was bought by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. in 2020 and is operated by Nexstar Media Inc.

Long regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York, PIX11’s successful primetime programming, award-winning news, first-run programs, off-network sitcom favorites, quality children’s programming and public affairs shows, have contributed to the station’s success.

PIX11 has earned hundreds of Emmy® Awards including multiple awards for Outstanding Morning News Program, Outstanding Newscast and Interactivity. The station has been honored with numerous other prestigious awards for excellence in reporting, news coverage, public affairs, specials and features.