Nationwide Enthusiasm for Powerball Drives Tonight’s Jackpot to $630 Million

Mega Millions jackpot up to $278 million in anticipation of Friday’s drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – As jackpots increase, players are scrambling for an opportunity to become the next big winners of Powerball® and Mega Millions®.

Ahead of tonight’s drawing, Powerball raised the jackpot to $630 million. If won tonight, it would be the 7th largest in Powerball history.

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $278 million for the Friday, Jan. 7, drawing. The jackpot for the Thursday, Jan. 6, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $83,000.

Cash 4 Coming Monday, Jan. 10

Cash 4, the newest daily draw-style game with a top prize of $5,000, begins Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with tickets available at Mississippi Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Players may choose a four-digit number (from 0000-9999), such as 1234, or choose the Quick-Pick option, with the terminal randomly selecting their numbers. Players also have the choice of 13 different play types. A step-by-step of how-to-play can be found on the MLC website at https://www.mslotteryhome.com/games/cash-4/, and how-to-play brochures will be available at lottery retailers.

Ticket prices are $0.50 and $1. Depending on play-type, prizes range from $100 to $5,000. The highest prize for a $1 play is $5,000.

Drawings occur daily each evening at the same time as Cash 3, with winning numbers posted at mslotteryhome.com at approximately 10 p.m. Central Time.

###