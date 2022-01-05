Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Butler
Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lakota Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Washington Park Community School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Erie
Vermilion Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Central High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Southwestern City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Knox
REM Ohio Inc., DBA REM Ohio - Beech Street
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Waterville Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tuscarawas
Economic Development and Finance Alliance of Tuscarawas County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Village of Pemberville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.