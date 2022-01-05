For Immediate Release:

January 5, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Butler Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lakota Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Washington Park Community School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie Vermilion Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Central High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Southwestern City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Knox REM Ohio Inc., DBA REM Ohio - Beech Street MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Waterville Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tuscarawas Economic Development and Finance Alliance of Tuscarawas County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Village of Pemberville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

