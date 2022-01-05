Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 6, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 5, 2022                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lakota Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Washington Park Community School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Vermilion Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Central High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Southwestern City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Knox

REM Ohio Inc., DBA REM Ohio - Beech Street

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Waterville Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Economic Development and Finance Alliance of Tuscarawas County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Village of Pemberville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

