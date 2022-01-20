OKW’s Contoured ERGO-CASE For Wearable And Wall-Mounted Electronics

OKW’s body-contoured ERGO-CASE enclosures now offer an even wider choice of options.

BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW’s wearable ERGO-CASE enclosures can be worn on the wrist or arm, clipped to a belt or pocket. They can also be wall mounted for easy charging and data transfer.

Comfortable ERGO-CASE is ideal for mobile data recording, medical and laboratory electronics, measuring technology, IoT/IIoT, storage and sales logistics, digital open- and closed-loop control, health and wellness equipment.

ERGO-CASE’s unique design features a curved back for added comfort. There is a flat end panel for mounting connectors, switches and LCDs. The top is recessed for installing a membrane keypad. Inside there are screw pillars for mounting PCBs.

The enclosures are available with or without a battery compartment. Sizes M and L can accommodate 4 x AA, 1 or 2 x 9 V cells; the compartment’s snap-in lid can be secured by a screw. Size S has internal supports for 2 x AAA cells, and is available in a flat or high-top version.

Size XS has a soft-touch TPE ring with or without a choice of eyelets for a strap or lanyard. Sizes S, M and L can be wall mounted for charging and easy transmission of data. Size L is also available with a clip-in display panel in translucent PC or opaque ABS.

ERGO-CASE’s four sizes range from 3.22” x 2.20” x 0.94” (XS) to 5.90” x 7.87” x 2.12”/2.71” (L). The enclosures are molded from ABS (UL 94 HB) as standard in off-white (RAL 9002) or black (RAL 9005).

A wide range of accessories includes battery compartment cradles, wall mounting elements, a ring eyelet, battery contacts and clips, IP 54 sealing rings, belt/pocket clips, belt straps, carrying straps, a wrist strap, a shock-absorbing protector and self-tapping PCB screws.

Customizing options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

