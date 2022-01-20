OKW’s Contoured ERGO-CASE For Wearable And Wall-Mounted Electronics
OKW’s body-contoured ERGO-CASE enclosures now offer an even wider choice of options.
ERGO-CASE is perfectly designed for today's wearable technology”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW’s wearable ERGO-CASE enclosures can be worn on the wrist or arm, clipped to a belt or pocket. They can also be wall mounted for easy charging and data transfer.
Comfortable ERGO-CASE is ideal for mobile data recording, medical and laboratory electronics, measuring technology, IoT/IIoT, storage and sales logistics, digital open- and closed-loop control, health and wellness equipment.
ERGO-CASE’s unique design features a curved back for added comfort. There is a flat end panel for mounting connectors, switches and LCDs. The top is recessed for installing a membrane keypad. Inside there are screw pillars for mounting PCBs.
The enclosures are available with or without a battery compartment. Sizes M and L can accommodate 4 x AA, 1 or 2 x 9 V cells; the compartment’s snap-in lid can be secured by a screw. Size S has internal supports for 2 x AAA cells, and is available in a flat or high-top version.
Size XS has a soft-touch TPE ring with or without a choice of eyelets for a strap or lanyard. Sizes S, M and L can be wall mounted for charging and easy transmission of data. Size L is also available with a clip-in display panel in translucent PC or opaque ABS.
ERGO-CASE’s four sizes range from 3.22” x 2.20” x 0.94” (XS) to 5.90” x 7.87” x 2.12”/2.71” (L). The enclosures are molded from ABS (UL 94 HB) as standard in off-white (RAL 9002) or black (RAL 9005).
A wide range of accessories includes battery compartment cradles, wall mounting elements, a ring eyelet, battery contacts and clips, IP 54 sealing rings, belt/pocket clips, belt straps, carrying straps, a wrist strap, a shock-absorbing protector and self-tapping PCB screws.
Customizing options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing or laser marking of legends and logos, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, installation and assembly.
