Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC Assists Lakota Solutions, LLC with Sale of Operations and Assets

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC

Assets acquired by Shee Atika Government Services, LLC

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC (CRI Capital Advisors) is pleased to announce its participation in the completed sale of Lakota Solutions, LLC’s operations and assets to Shee Atika Government Services, LLC.

Based in Warner Robins, Georgia, Lakota Solutions, LLC is a Native American, Economically Disadvantaged, and Woman-Owned Small Business specializing in providing services to the U.S. government. Their primary focus aligns with general warehousing and storage as well as other support activities for air transportation, government equipment maintenance, facilities maintenance, and HVAC sectors.

CRI Capital Advisors served as the investment banking advisor to Lakota Solutions, LLC throughout the entirety of the transaction.

About Carr, Riggs and Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC is a merger and acquisitions focused investment banking firm providing solutions to lower-middle market companies. Clients of the firm typically generate between $10 million and $200 million in annual sales with valuations ranging from $5 million to $150 million. The firm has experience across a broad range of industries including: manufacturing, healthcare, business services, energy services, and many others. The firm is a registered Broker Dealer with the Securities Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information is available on the firm’s website, CRIadv.com

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC is an affiliated firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC; a top 25 CPA firm in the country with more than 60 offices and more than 1,900 professionals across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.