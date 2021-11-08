Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC Assists with Sale of Operations of Nationwide Title Clearing, LLC

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC

Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC (CRI Capital Advisors) is pleased to announce that Nationwide Title Clearing, LLC (NTC) has completed the sale of its operations and assets to Covius Holdings, Inc. (Covius).

CRI Capital Advisors acted as the sole investment banking advisor to NTC throughout the transaction.

“The CRI Capital Advisors team was pleased to support the Nationwide Title Clearing executives and shareholders through this very significant transaction,” expressed Joel Sikes, Managing Director of CRI Capital Advisors. “The size and complexity of the transaction, along with the challenges added by the COVID-19 pandemic, required extreme focus and persistence from everyone involved. In the end, the near-term objectives of the NTC shareholders were achieved and the company is matched with the right partner to support its continued aggressive growth.”

“We could not have picked a better partner to help us through this extensive process.,” said John Hillman, owner, CEO, and now President of the NTC Group within Covius. “The devil is in the details, and CRI Capital Advisors’ mastery of details, protecting the interests of the ownership, and sheer perseverance are unmatched.”

Founded in 1991, NTC is one of the leading providers of lien release and other document production services as well as research and file services for originators, servicers, and the capital markets sector. Its primary products and services include:

— Lien release services and post-closing document production

— Collateral research and property reports

— Capital markets transaction and file services

— Default servicing and title curative solutions

About Carr, Riggs and Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC is a merger and acquisitions focused investment banking firm providing solutions to lower-middle market companies. Clients of the firm typically generate between $10 million and $200 million in annual sales with valuations ranging from $5 million to $150 million. The firm has experience across a broad range of industries including: manufacturing, healthcare, business services, energy services, and many others. The firm is a registered Broker Dealer with the Securities Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information is available on the firm’s website at CRIadv.com.

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC is an affiliated firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC; a top 25 CPA firm in the country with more than 60 offices and more than 1,900 professionals across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.