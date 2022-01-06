Charles Graueb with Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC (CRI Capital Advisors) Earns Series 79 Registration

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles Graeub, Vice President of Financial Analytics with CRI Capital Advisors, has successfully passed the Series 79 Investment Banking Representative Exam.

Charles will now be assisting the managing directors and investment banking clients with a broad array of transactions. With this new registration, his responsibilities with CRI Capital Advisors will transition to be more inclusive of providing financial analysis and identifying potential sources of capital buyers and sellers.

“The achievement of the Series 79 credential, coupled with Charles’ financial career, further strengthens the CRI Capital Advisors team and expands the depth of our experience and ability to serve our clients,” said Joel Sikes, Partner and Managing Director of CRI Capital Advisors.

CRI Capital Advisors is an investment banking firm that focuses on advising family-owned and closely held companies to prepare, position, and sell. Their goal is to provide support and strategic advice for businesses during the transition period between generations or throughout the extent of an exit plan from one owner to another.

About Carr, Riggs and Ingram Capital Advisors, LLC

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC is a merger and acquisitions focused investment banking firm providing solutions to lower-middle market companies. Clients of the firm typically generate between $10 million and $200 million in annual sales with valuations ranging from $5 million to $150 million. The firm has experience across a broad range of industries including: manufacturing, healthcare, business services, energy services, and many others. The firm is a registered Broker Dealer with the Securities Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information is available on the firm’s website, CRIadv.com

CRI Capital Advisors, LLC is an affiliated firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC; a top 25 CPA firm in the country with more than 60 offices and more than 1,900 professionals across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.