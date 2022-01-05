Global Vascular Access Devices Market Spurred by Technological Advancements

Increasing incidences of diseases will also promote increased sales of more specialty devices, such as implantable ports and dialysis catheters.”” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the Global Vascular Access Device Market. Overall, the global vascular access device market previously valued at $4.2 billion is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $4.8 billion by 2026. iData forecasts that demographic factors, new technologies, and conversions towards power-injection and safety procedures will encourage significant growth by 2026.

According to iData's Global Market Report for Vascular Access Devices, covering seven regions and over 70 countries, technological advancements on devices with safety features are applying upward pressure to the total market value. Additionally, low conversion rates to premium-priced safety devices are expected to limit overall market growth moving forward. This report includes procedural volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis on the Global Vascular Access Device Market includes implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) and dialysis catheters. Catheter securement devices and syringes and needles are also included in an appendix for each region. Demographic factors are expected to have a significant positive impact on the vascular access device market moving forward. Many vascular access devices, such as PIVCs, are already readily used in most care settings, with over 70% of hospitalized patients worldwide receiving a PIVC during their stay. Therefore, one of the primary driving factors for growth in this market will be a growing global population.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Becton Dickinson, Teleflex Medical, and B. Braun lead the Global market for Vascular Access Devices, with Smith’s Medical and Medtronic being other notable competitors. There are a multitude of other competitors analyzed within these reports which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

