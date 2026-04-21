Stryker-Led Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market to Reach $16.75 Billion by 2032 – iData Research

Stryker-Led Global Video & Integrated OR Equipment Market to Reach $16.75B by 2032, Driven by Connectivity, Hybrid ORs, and 4K Upgrades.

Hospitals are prioritizing integrated solutions that improve efficiency while enabling real-time communication and long-term scalability.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for video and integrated operating room (OR) equipment is projected to grow from over $10.72 billion in 2025 to approximately $16.75 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.6%, according to a new report by iData Research. Growth is being driven by increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms, rising demand for advanced visualization technologies and expanding connectivity within surgical environments.

Operating rooms are becoming more connected as hospitals invest in integrated systems that combine imaging, communication and workflow technologies into a single platform. These environments support teleconferencing, remote collaboration and live surgical broadcasting, which are increasingly used for training, clinical support and physician engagement. However, market expansion is moderated by integration complexity, cybersecurity requirements and hospital IT infrastructure limitations.

“Increasing connectivity within the operating room is transforming how surgical teams collaborate and deliver care,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

North America represented the largest regional market in 2025 and is expected to grow the fastest, supported by early adoption of hybrid ORs and continued investment in advanced surgical infrastructure. Western Europe and Asia-Pacific remain key regions, while Latin America and Africa are expected to experience steady growth as access to surgical technologies expands.

From a competitive perspective, Stryker led the global market in 2025, supported by its broad portfolio of visualization systems, surgical equipment and integrated OR platforms. The company’s iSuite connected OR ecosystem and continued investment in data-enabled surgical environments reinforce its leadership position. KARL STORZ and Olympus also remain major competitors, supported by strong installed bases, advanced visualization platforms and expanding integration capabilities.

The 2026 Global Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market Report provides detailed analysis of market size, unit sales, pricing trends, competitive dynamics and forecasts through 2032.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.