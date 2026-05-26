Straumann and Geistlich-Led Dental Implants and Bone Graft Markets Set for Strong Growth Through 2032 – iData Research

Straumann and Geistlich-led dental implant and bone graft markets to reach nearly $15B by 2032 on rising implant adoption.

Providers offering integrated solutions spanning guided surgery, digital planning and advanced biomaterials are well positioned to capture a growing share of these expanding markets.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental implant and final abutment market was valued at over $7 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $11 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%, according to new reports by iData Research. The global dental bone graft substitute and biomaterials market was valued at $2.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach nearly $3.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Both markets are driven by rising tooth loss and growing patient preference for implant-based restorations.

Innovation across both markets is accelerating. Zirconia hybrid abutments, which combine a ceramic coping with a titanium base, are gaining traction globally as a solution delivering both mechanical reliability and improved visual outcomes, particularly in anterior and esthetic zones.

In the biomaterials segment, next-generation resorbable membranes with improved mechanical stability and hybrid designs combining synthetic polymers with natural collagen are advancing predictability in guided bone regeneration.

"Increasing adoption of digital workflows and regenerative technologies is reshaping both the implant and biomaterials segments," said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific and Western Europe were among the largest regional markets for dental implants and final abutments in 2025, together accounting for approximately three-quarters of total global market value.

Asia-Pacific was also one of the largest markets for dental bone graft substitutes, supported by a large patient population, expanding access to regenerative procedures and growth in private dental clinics across China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Smaller regional markets are expected to be among the fastest-growing over the forecast period, driven by improving access to dental care and rising clinical awareness of implant-based treatment options.

Competitive Landscape: Dental Implants

Straumann Group led the global dental implant and final abutment market in 2025, supported by a comprehensive portfolio spanning implants, abutments, guided surgery and digital workflows, with subsidiary Neodent reinforcing its position in the value segment.

Envista Holdings, through Nobel Biocare and Implant Direct, and Dentsply Sirona, through its multi-tier implant strategy and integrated digital ecosystem, were also among the leading competitors in the market.

Competitive Landscape: Dental Bone Graft Substitutes

Geistlich Pharma remains one of the leading competitors in the global dental bone graft substitute and biomaterials market, with its Bio-Oss xenograft and Bio-Gide membrane lines widely used in guided bone regeneration, further strengthened by the 2024 acquisition of Bionnovation Biomedical and a 2025 investment in ReOss. Henry Schein, through BioHorizons and ACE Southern, and ZimVie, which was acquired by ARCHIMED in 2025, were also among the leading competitors in the market.

The 2026 Global Dental Implant and Final Abutment Market Report and the 2026 Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute and Other Biomaterials Market Report each provide detailed analysis of market size, unit sales, pricing trends, competitive dynamics and forecasts through 2032.

About iData Research

iData Research has been a leader in market intelligence for the medical device industry for over 20 years, delivering data-driven insights that help companies mitigate market risks, optimize pricing strategies, and uncover new revenue opportunities.

Learn more at https://idataresearch.com/

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