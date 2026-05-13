U.S. Digital Dentistry Market to Exceed $1.6 Billion by 2032, Led by Dentsply Sirona – iData Research

Dentsply Sirona leads the U.S. digital dentistry market, set to grow from $1.2B in 2025 to $1.6B+ by 2032 via CAD/CAM, 3D printing, and AI.

AI integration in CAD/CAM and MSLA printing boost dental productivity and access, speeding adoption across clinics and production labs.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. digital dentistry market is projected to grow from approximately $1.2 billion in 2025 to just over $1.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.6%, driven by accelerating adoption of CAD/CAM technologies, dental 3D printing, and the integration of artificial intelligence into clinical and laboratory workflows, according to a new market report by iData Research.

CAD/CAM devices remain one of the largest segments, with intraoral scanners and chairside systems emerging as the most dynamic areas due to their ability to enable same-day restorations and streamline digital impressions.

Ceramic-based CAD/CAM materials continue to dominate restorative demand for their durability and aesthetic performance. Dental 3D printing is also deeply embedded in digital workflows, with the U.S. dental 3D printing materials market valued at approximately $88.5 million in 2025. Photopolymer resins are seeing strong uptake across applications including crowns, bridges, dentures, surgical guides, and orthodontic models.

"The U.S. digital dentistry market is undergoing a significant structural shift driven by workflow digitization across both laboratory and chairside settings," said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

Two emerging trends are shaping the market's next phase.

Masked stereolithography (MSLA) 3D printers are gaining traction for their faster print speeds, larger build areas, and lower per-part costs, making them increasingly viable for high-volume lab and clinical environments.

Simultaneously, AI is being embedded into CAD/CAM software to automate design steps, improve visualization, and reduce technician workload, broadening access to digital workflows and accelerating case throughput.

From a competitive standpoint, Dentsply Sirona retained its position as the leading competitor in 2025, underpinned by a broad product ecosystem spanning chairside and laboratory CAD/CAM workflows.

Align Technology ranked second, leveraging its CAD/CAM software leadership and the Invisalign and iTero platforms.

Ivoclar ranked third, anchored by the IPS e.max® lithium disilicate system and leadership in CAD/CAM materials.

The 2026 U.S. Digital Dentistry Market Report provides detailed analysis of market size, units sold, pricing trends, competitive dynamics, and long-term forecasts through 2032.

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