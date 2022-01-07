Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,894 in the last 365 days.

Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation hires Angie Goodman as New Administrator

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation is excited to announce the addition of Angie Goodman as the facility’s new Administrator.

Angie Goodman is a Licensed Nursing Facility Administrator and Registered Nurse. She has over 20 years of management experience in the healthcare industry where she has focused on developing and implementing strategies for improved efficiency and effectiveness. Her previous positions include Director of Nurses and MDS before she took on the role as Administrator. She works to keep her staff motivated and her residents happy and cared for.

Angie’s responsibilities will include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. She is excited to begin collaborating with the team at Trail Lake and bring her knowledge and experience to the facility. Angie will also strive to make Trail Lake a place where employees want to work, and work as a team. Angie has said that “providing quality patient care is my utmost priority.”

Angie, while originally from Arkansas, lives in Texas with her husband and their two animals. She enjoys spending time visiting her family and spending time with her sons and grandchildren, with one more now on the way.'

Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation is a nursing and recovery facility located in Fort Worth, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. The facility is licensed by The Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body, and soul. When you cannot live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.

For more information about Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation, visit www.traillakenursing.com or call (817) 263-2224.
####

Wendy Moore
Trinity Healthcare
email us here

You just read:

Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation hires Angie Goodman as New Administrator

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.