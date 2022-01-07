Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation hires Angie Goodman as New Administrator
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation is excited to announce the addition of Angie Goodman as the facility’s new Administrator.
Angie Goodman is a Licensed Nursing Facility Administrator and Registered Nurse. She has over 20 years of management experience in the healthcare industry where she has focused on developing and implementing strategies for improved efficiency and effectiveness. Her previous positions include Director of Nurses and MDS before she took on the role as Administrator. She works to keep her staff motivated and her residents happy and cared for.
Angie’s responsibilities will include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. She is excited to begin collaborating with the team at Trail Lake and bring her knowledge and experience to the facility. Angie will also strive to make Trail Lake a place where employees want to work, and work as a team. Angie has said that “providing quality patient care is my utmost priority.”
Angie, while originally from Arkansas, lives in Texas with her husband and their two animals. She enjoys spending time visiting her family and spending time with her sons and grandchildren, with one more now on the way.'
Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation is a nursing and recovery facility located in Fort Worth, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. The facility is licensed by The Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body, and soul. When you cannot live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about Trail Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation, visit www.traillakenursing.com or call (817) 263-2224.
