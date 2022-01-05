Submit Release
Barberitos Reintroduces Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork

Fast-casual restaurant chain reintroduces fan-favorite protein

The highly anticipated relaunch of our secret rub pulled pork has been a long time coming, and we are excited to serve up this flavor-packed protein.”
— Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber
ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, expands its menu to include slow-cooked pulled pork. The protein is once again available at Barberitos restaurants as well as on the Barberitos app, Barberitos.com and third-party delivery partners.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy the popular protein as a Barberitos combo meal by adding chips, a side of cheese dip or guacamole along with a fountain beverage to their usual entree.

“The highly anticipated relaunch of our secret rub pulled pork has been a long time coming, and we are excited to serve up this flavor-packed protein,” Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber said. “As we begin a new year, we are excited to reintroduce pulled pork for guests to add to their combo meal.”
Barberitos’ pulled pork is made with a seven-spiced rub before it is slowly cooked at a low temperature. As a result, tender, flavorful pork serves as an ideal topping on Barberitos’ burritos, tacos, bowls, salads and nachos.

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. In addition to the pulled pork, all of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications

