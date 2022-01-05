Hygieacare® Inc. Announces New Category III CPT® Code for colonic lavage

About

In 2014 Gavriel D. Meron, founder and former CEO of Given Imaging – the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world founded Hygieacare, Inc. Hygieacare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA-cleared Hygieacare® System. Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com ) establishes Hygieacare Centers in partnership with Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed prior to colonoscopy. HygiPrep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients. Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the Hygieacare Centers with excellent clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in Austin TX, BeeCave. TX, Norfolk VA, Jackson MS, Rockville MD, and Cincinnati OH. Additional Hygieacare Centers are in the planning and build-out phase in the US.

