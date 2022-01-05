Hygieacare® Inc. Announces New Category III CPT® Code for colonic lavage
The American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code for colonic lavage procedures.
This CPT code can facilitate potential coverage and payment with payers. This new code will enable broader access for the many patients who could potentially benefit from this procedure”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hygieacare® Inc. is pleased to announce that the American Medical Association (AMA) has issued a new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code for colonic lavage procedures. The new category III CPT code 0736T - colonic lavage, 35 or more liters of water, gravity-fed, with induced defecation, including insertion of rectal catheter, will become effective on July 1, 2022, at which time providers can utilize this new code when furnishing colonic lavage for patients across the United States.
— Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare® Inc.
“This is an important milestone for providers who will utilize Hygieacare® for their patients,” said Gavriel Meron, Chairman and CEO of HyGIeaCare® Inc." This CPT code will enable data collection of the use of the colonic lavage procedure and can facilitate potential coverage and payment with payers. This new code will enable broader access for the many patients who could potentially benefit from this procedure.”
CPT codes are granted and regulated by the AMA CPT Editorial Panel and are widely used by government payers, including Medicare and Medicaid, and commercial health plans to describe healthcare services and procedures for the processing of claims for potential coverage and payment by such third-party payers. The release of this new code represents a major milestone as providers across the US will now be able to submit claims to such third-party payers that directly identify the colonic lavage procedure being provided to patients.
For more information about Hygieacare® please go to http://www.hygieacare.com
CPT numbers and descriptors are copyrighted by the American Medical Association. CPT® is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.
About Hygieacare, Inc.
Hygieacare Inc., a US corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with the goal of providing better GI care to patients.
Hygieacare (www.hygieacare.com) establishes Hygieacare Centers in partnership with physicians to provide a better option for patients.
Hygieacare Centers are currently operational in Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, Virginia, and Texas, and soon to open in Florida and Illinois.
