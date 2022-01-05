Adedayo Akande and Andrew Witkin Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Adedayo Akande, Chairman and President of the Caribbean-based Medical University, the University of Health Sciences Antigua Andrew Witkin, founded StickerYou

Adedayo Akande, Chairman and President of the Caribbean-based Medical University, the University of Health Sciences Antigua. Andrew Witkin, founded StickerYou

People can judge your character in a more natural setting when you share yourself. Attracting great talent is easier by doing events and interviews that project your personality and values.” — Andrew Witkin, founded StickerYou

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Building 2022 requires a solid marketing plan. Reaching out to Fotis Georgiadis is one key aspect of that plan, they key that unlocks a solid ROI and could push you ahead of your competition while building your brand and image.

-

Adedayo Akande, Chairman and President of the Caribbean-based Medical University, the University of Health Sciences Antigua

Is there a “number one principle” that can help guide a company through the ups and downs of turbulent times?

Although communication with your team and clients is essential, the ability to make decisions and move forward quickly is a necessity.

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

Not communicating enough and moving too fast without consulting key individuals. This is an easy mistake, particularly in a small business, where oftentimes decisions must be made quickly and while there may not be too many individuals to discuss ideas with.

Lacking empathy for employees. Difficult decisions are never easy to make with employees. Particularly during times of uncertainty. When making decisions, it is always important to recognize why the decision was made and how it will affect others.

Not adapting to change. I personally believe that this is a common mistake in any organization because change cannot be avoided. The negative effects of organizations not adapting to change has been seen in all industries.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

A primary strategy is “cut your coat according to your size,” which is a statement my father often said. It stands true in all scenarios. For instance, in successful times, it’s important to be wise about expansion because things may not always go as planned, as we have seen in recent years. For example, we have been able to operate our organization without the need for outside capital. Of course, this has its challenges, such as growing slower, etc. However, it has helped to avoid putting ourselves into situations of uncertainty. As we revise these decisions and now seek assistance to grow, it is still important to maintain certain principles to avoid mistakes while expanding quickly.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Andrew Witkin, founded StickerYou

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

I never quite appreciated podcasts. I did a few podcasts and had people say they really wanted to come work for SY, felt more comfortable with us, and that our values spoke to who they were. They’d heard me on the podcast and decided we share values. People can judge your character in a more natural setting when you share yourself. Attracting great talent is easier by doing events and interviews that project your personality and values. Especially important with people working from home, it’s good to have a tangible connection.

It’s important that everyone in the company understands the good and bad in the customer experience. If your staff understands the essence of the company, they do a great job expressing what your company stands for. So much of the company is shaped by your customer experiences. The more we share the full picture of what our company does well and poorly, the more we can use those insights as guideposts of what to improve. That makes a much better company that customers would trust, where people see you celebrating the things you do well and try in earnest to improve what you haven’t done well.

You may not hire everyone that’s passionate, but you, as a brand overall, should be passionate about what you’re doing. We try not to just hire a smart person who is unemotional and difficult to get to know. It’s harder to believe that person. Passionate people are authentic whether positive or negative, and when they’re expressing themselves, it’s infectious. It resonates for your brand and helps attract people. Passion starts at the top and is important to getting people to trust you.

Put your money where your mouth is! We’re investing a lot of money into creating a state-of-the-art facility to make our stickers, and our headquarters is designed to encourage cooperation. Lots of comfort, color, and stimulation. As the world goes virtual, even if people only come once a week or once a month, we want magic to happen when people have meetings and come to work. We want people to cherish that time. With so many companies going virtual, we think having something physical where people can congregate and create great work will make people want to stick with us as a company.

Finish reading the interview here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

