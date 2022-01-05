Nextbrain ranked #1 mobile app development company in Dallas
Mobile apps are one of the best ways to reach customers effectively, and with an effectively good designDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As mobile devices have become more powerful over the past few years, people have begun using them to do an ever increasing number of things. Now businesses have realised this and have started trying to reach customers through the mobile market. Mobile apps are one of the best ways to reach customers effectively, and with an effectively good design, you can get ever more engagement from the customers through the app. The internet traffic has drastically shifted in recent years, and more than half of the population accesses the internet on a mobile device rather than any other kind of device in a given point of time.
There are already 3.8 billion mobile apps available on official Android and iOS app stores, and this number keeps on increasing every year. While some of them are paid and people might not download those, most are free and help the business make profits after downloading them. Mobile apps are expected to generate 935 billion dollars in revenue by 2023, and millennials in particular are prone to opening a well designed app over 50 times a day. With such statistics, we can easily see why mobile application development has become important in the development industry.
Nextbrain Technologies is a leading mobile app development company in the city of Dallas, USA and has served a multitude of clients from around the world. It has helped develop custom mobile apps from the ground up with an emphasis on UI, security and feature richness. To ensure total customer satisfaction, our app developers use an agile strategy to ensure that all of the client's criteria are met. Recently the company was ranked number one in the city of Dallas in the realm of mobile app development.
Mr Saran, who is the CEO and Founder of Nextbrain said “we are immensely proud with our ranking of our company in Dallas city in the US” and also stated that “our clients are our top concern and we will try our very best to give the most effective solutions to their problems”.
By combining sophisticated technology, resources, and unique ideas which are collaboratively formed with the help of clients, mobile app developers constantly believe in providing unrivalled mobile app development services to attain the highest profit margin. We also try to incorporate and study about artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT technology, the latter of which we have already started working on in the company. This is necessary to keep up with the market conditions and essentially beat the competition in the market.
About Nextbrain
Nextbrain is a Bangalore based Indian mobile app development company that specialises in various types of development technologies. We have offices in Dallas, United States and Toronto, Canada. We serve clients globally. We develop both Android and iOS applications and have expertise in technologies that allow us to create cross platform mobile apps. We also provide web design and digital marketing services for our clients and have in-house UX/UI designers that help develop custom UX design for every application that we develop so as to increase the client ROI to the maximum possible value.
Started in 2016, we have helped various businesses become successful through the custom services we provide. For all our services and especially mobile app development services, we provide support services that help upgrade the product to a better suited version according to market demand. We are also well invested into new Technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence and actively try to learn more about them.
