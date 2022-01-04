Access PEI Alberton resumes operations

CANADA, January 4 - Access PEI Alberton will reopen today, Tuesday, January 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Islanders are reminded that they can also renew their motor vehicle registration or driver’s license, request supporting driver abstracts or change their address by calling 1-833-PEI-1873 (1-833-734-1873) or email contactPEI@gov.pe.ca
