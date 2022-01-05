Monetary and financial statistics – November 2021

MACAU, January 5 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in November with a stable share of patacas. Meanwhile, resident deposits decreased from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted an increase.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits decreased 0.6% and 1.6% respectively. M1 thus dropped 1.3% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities dropped by 0.1%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.2% to MOP691.1 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 fell 4.9% and 0.3% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 35.2%, 50.2%, 5.6% and 7.4% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits dropped 0.2% from the preceding month to MOP671.3 billion while non-resident deposits also fell 1.0% to MOP380.6 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 0.4% to MOP263.2 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector decreased 0.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,315.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 18.9%, 52.4%, 5.8% and 21.1% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector increased by 0.1% from a month ago to MOP563.1 billion while external loans also rose 0.6% to MOP759.2 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went up by 0.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,322.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 15.8%, 38.1%, 14.7% and 28.0% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-November, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector rose from 60.2% at end-October to 60.3%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 99.8% to 100.5%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 69.3% and 59.3% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio decreased from 0.37% at end-October to 0.36%.