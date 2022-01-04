Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 04, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

For Non-Voting Session

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 4, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 12:03 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.

 

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Tarah Toohil, State Representative of the 116th Legislative District, effective December 31, 2021.

 

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the Community-Based Health Care Program and Early Hearing Detection & Intervention Program Annual Reports from the PA Department of Health.

 

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Audit Reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

 

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the 2020 Abortion Report and the 2020-2021 Cancer Prevention and Control Annual Report from the PA Department of Health.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received from the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1853   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 2173   State Government

HB 2174   Children and Youth

HB 2175   Liquor Control

HB 2176   Education

 

HB 2178   Health

HB 2179   Labor and Industry

 

HB 2183   State Government

HB 2184   Transportation

HB 2185   Education

HB 2186   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2187   State Government

HB 2188   Transportation

HB 2189   Judiciary

HB 2190   Judiciary

HB 2191   Judiciary

HB 2192   Transportation

HB 2193   Consumer Affairs

HB 2194   State Government

HB 2195   Education

HB 2196   Education

HB 2197   Education

HB 2198   Education

HB 2199   Labor and Industry

 

HB 2201   Finance

 

HB 2203   Finance

HB 2204   Education

HB 2205   Education

HB 2206   Education

 

SB 291      Appropriations

 

SB 566      Liquor Control

 

SB 635      Commerce

 

SB 904      Judiciary

SB 905      Judiciary

 

SB 913      Judiciary

 

SB 924      Health

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1464

HB 1922

SB 759

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1464

HB 1922

SB 759

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, January 10, 2022 at 12:00 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

