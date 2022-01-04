Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 04, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

For Non-Voting Session

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 4, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 12:03 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Tarah Toohil, State Representative of the 116th Legislative District, effective December 31, 2021.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the Community-Based Health Care Program and Early Hearing Detection & Intervention Program Annual Reports from the PA Department of Health.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Audit Reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the 2020 Abortion Report and the 2020-2021 Cancer Prevention and Control Annual Report from the PA Department of Health.

Communications Received

Communications Received from the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 1853 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2173 State Government

HB 2174 Children and Youth

HB 2175 Liquor Control

HB 2176 Education

HB 2178 Health

HB 2179 Labor and Industry

HB 2183 State Government

HB 2184 Transportation

HB 2185 Education

HB 2186 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2187 State Government

HB 2188 Transportation

HB 2189 Judiciary

HB 2190 Judiciary

HB 2191 Judiciary

HB 2192 Transportation

HB 2193 Consumer Affairs

HB 2194 State Government

HB 2195 Education

HB 2196 Education

HB 2197 Education

HB 2198 Education

HB 2199 Labor and Industry

HB 2201 Finance

HB 2203 Finance

HB 2204 Education

HB 2205 Education

HB 2206 Education

SB 291 Appropriations

SB 566 Liquor Control

SB 635 Commerce

SB 904 Judiciary

SB 905 Judiciary

SB 913 Judiciary

SB 924 Health

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1464

HB 1922

SB 759

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1464

HB 1922

SB 759

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, January 10, 2022 at 12:00 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.