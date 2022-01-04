Daily Session Report for Tuesday, January 04, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, January 4 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
For Non-Voting Session
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 4, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 12:03 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Speaker Bryan Cutler.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Tarah Toohil, State Representative of the 116th Legislative District, effective December 31, 2021.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the Community-Based Health Care Program and Early Hearing Detection & Intervention Program Annual Reports from the PA Department of Health.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Audit Reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of the 2020 Abortion Report and the 2020-2021 Cancer Prevention and Control Annual Report from the PA Department of Health.
Bills Referred
HB 1853 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2173 State Government
HB 2174 Children and Youth
HB 2175 Liquor Control
HB 2176 Education
HB 2178 Health
HB 2179 Labor and Industry
HB 2183 State Government
HB 2184 Transportation
HB 2185 Education
HB 2186 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2187 State Government
HB 2188 Transportation
HB 2189 Judiciary
HB 2190 Judiciary
HB 2191 Judiciary
HB 2192 Transportation
HB 2193 Consumer Affairs
HB 2194 State Government
HB 2195 Education
HB 2196 Education
HB 2197 Education
HB 2198 Education
HB 2199 Labor and Industry
HB 2201 Finance
HB 2203 Finance
HB 2204 Education
HB 2205 Education
HB 2206 Education
SB 291 Appropriations
SB 566 Liquor Control
SB 635 Commerce
SB 904 Judiciary
SB 905 Judiciary
SB 913 Judiciary
SB 924 Health
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1464
HB 1922
SB 759
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1464
HB 1922
SB 759
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, January 10, 2022 at 12:00 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.