Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun): 3700 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:46 pm, the suspects entered an establishment and approached the victim, who was at an ATM, at the listed location. One of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded US currency. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/O2A-ftSxViM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.