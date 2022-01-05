TYT Launches Ad-Supported 24/7 Programming on TCL
America’s largest progressive news network will be available on TCL TVs sold in the US
As TYT continues expanding distribution of its progressive voice, we see TCL as an excellent partner for increasing our reach into the homes of millions of additional viewers.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com) today announced that its top-rated progressive content is launching on TCL TVs, the TCL Channel application is pre-installed on new TCL Roku TVs and Android TVs sold in the United States which reaches households to an estimated 3 million people. TYT aims to broaden their reach through the launch on the TCL Channel, one of the largest smart TV customer bases and among the top three smart TV brands in the world.
“As TYT continues expanding distribution of its progressive voice, we see TCL as an excellent partner for increasing our reach into the homes of millions of additional viewers,” said Jack Gerard, TYT’s Chief Administrative Officer.
“Excited to launch TYT on TCL to bring the premium and credible News in pursuit of journalism and social responsibilities to the viewers.” Stated Rebecca Wan, Senior Manager of Content Licensing at TCL FFalcon.
Highly rated, progressive shows like The Young Turks hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, The Damage Report with John Iadarola, and Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey will be available digitally on TCL televisions and can be accessed through their live shelf. This launch is only the beginning for TYT and TCL.
2021 marked a year of expansion for TYT, adding new voices to its programming lineup including former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner, former MSNBC host David Shuster, and radio host Dr. Rashad Richey. The network continues to grow as it heads into 2022 and approaches its 20th anniversary.
About TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
Most recently TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Dr. Richey was most recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.
Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2019. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, Happy Half Hour, and more.
TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, TCL and more.
TYT is also available as a podcast on the Acast app, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
About TCL FFalcon:
Jointly backed by TCL Electronics, one of the major TV manufacturers, Tencent, and Southern TV New Media. TCL FFalcon is responsible for the system development and global operation of TCL Smart Screens, providing premium content services such as video, applications, games, music, apps, and TV shopping experiences. TCL FFalcon has now developed into the world’s leading internet and AIxIoT service platform bringing great user experience in 160+ countries across six continents.
