Royalton Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2000036

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: JAN 4, 2022/1310

STREET: I-89

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 00/75 south

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Peter Guarino Jr.

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilder VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, bumper, hood, undercarriage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mary Wing

AGE: 81

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper, tailgate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Royalton responded to a report of a two vehicle crash in the area of the junction of Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 in the Town of Hartford. Upon arrival the crash was located on the I-91 south to I-89 south interchange ramp. Both operators and vehicles were present and a tow truck had to be called to remove one of the vehicles due to damage sustained in the rear end crash. There were no reported injuries. Operator #1 Guarino said that he did not see Vehicle #2 stopped at the bottom of the ramp, just prior to the travel lanes for I-89. As a result Vehicle #1 collided with Vehicle #2, striking it in the rear end. Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.

