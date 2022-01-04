Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B2000036                                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton                                         

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: JAN 4, 2022/1310

STREET: I-89

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 00/75 south

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Peter Guarino Jr.

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilder VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, bumper, hood, undercarriage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mary Wing

AGE:  81

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper, tailgate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Royalton responded to a report of a two vehicle crash in the area of the junction of Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 in the Town of Hartford.  Upon arrival the crash was located on the I-91 south to I-89 south interchange ramp.  Both operators and vehicles were present and a tow truck had to be called to remove one of the vehicles due to damage sustained in the rear end crash.  There were no reported injuries.  Operator #1 Guarino said that he did not see Vehicle #2 stopped at the bottom of the ramp, just prior to the travel lanes for I-89.  As a result Vehicle #1 collided with Vehicle #2, striking it in the rear end.  Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

