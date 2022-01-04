Royalton Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2000036
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: JAN 4, 2022/1310
STREET: I-89
TOWN: Hartford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 00/75 south
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Peter Guarino Jr.
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilder VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, bumper, hood, undercarriage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Mary Wing
AGE: 81
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper, tailgate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police Royalton responded to a report of a two vehicle crash in the area of the junction of Interstate 91 and Interstate 89 in the Town of Hartford. Upon arrival the crash was located on the I-91 south to I-89 south interchange ramp. Both operators and vehicles were present and a tow truck had to be called to remove one of the vehicles due to damage sustained in the rear end crash. There were no reported injuries. Operator #1 Guarino said that he did not see Vehicle #2 stopped at the bottom of the ramp, just prior to the travel lanes for I-89. As a result Vehicle #1 collided with Vehicle #2, striking it in the rear end. Any witnesses of the crash are asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-234-9933.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y/N
COURT ACTION: Y/N
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.