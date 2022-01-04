Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass - Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B3007261
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/31/2021 at 1622
INCIDENT LOCATION: Anderson Road - Peru, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Carl Holcomb Jr.
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont
VICTIM: Joan Hoffman
AGE: 71
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to an intoxicated person incident in the Town of Peru, Vermont. It was discovered that Holcomb Jr. had unlawfully trespassed on the victim’s property and refused to leave after the victim ordered Holcomb to leave the property. Subsequent investigation revealed Holcomb was acting disorderly through unreasonable and tumultuous behavior in a public setting. Based on the totality of circumstances, Holcomb was issued and released with a citation to answer the charges of Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct at the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 21st, 2022, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2022 at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.