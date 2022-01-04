Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass - Disorderly Conduct

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B3007261

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury Barracks              

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/31/2021 at 1622

INCIDENT LOCATION: Anderson Road - Peru, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass & Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Carl Holcomb Jr.                                  

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Joan Hoffman

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to an intoxicated person incident in the Town of Peru, Vermont. It was discovered that Holcomb Jr. had unlawfully trespassed on the victim’s property and refused to leave after the victim ordered Holcomb to leave the property. Subsequent investigation revealed Holcomb was acting disorderly through unreasonable and tumultuous behavior in a public setting. Based on the totality of circumstances, Holcomb was issued and released with a citation to answer the charges of Unlawful Trespass and Disorderly Conduct at the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on February 21st, 2022, at 8:15 A.M.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2022 at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

