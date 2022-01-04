Submit Release
News Search

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,713 in the last 365 days.

ProvenBase launches "Diversity Collaborator" & hosts DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this 2.2.2022

ProvenBase launches Diversity Collaborator & hosts DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this 2.2.2022

ProvenBase launches Diversity Collaborator & hosts DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this 2.2.2022

ProvenBase launches "Diversity Collaborator" for DEI Employers & hosts DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this 2.2.2022 at 2 pm EST.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProvenBase launches “Diversity Collaborator” for DEI Employers that recognizes the significance of mitigating “unconscious bias” to incorporate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) into their organization. Provenbase will also host a DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this February 2, 2022 at 2 pm EST to help them reach their DEI goals and initiatives. Limited seats available, register to participate for the live Q & A here.

ProvenBase’s DEI event will discuss emerging trends with the topic on “DEI Sourcing and Recruiting Trends 2022 Part 2” and will be led by expert panelist speaker Harley-Davidson HR Director, Kristin Strunk and hosted by Progressive HR Founder, Coreyne Woodman-Holoubek.

Part 1 of Diversity Sourcing and Recruiting Trends for 2022 was a successful event with over 900 LinkedIn Event attendees last December 1st, 2021 led by international expert panelists: Brunswick DEI Talent Specialist Tracy L. Bradley, ProvenBase Diversity Advisor & Relx VP of Employer Marketing Lisa Smith-Strother and McMurtry International CEO & Employ Milwaukee Customer Relations Manager, Tim McMurtry II.

ProvenBase collaborates with startups to Forbes 500 companies who uphold the highest standard of unbiased DEI sourcing & recruiting through a proven method of “unconscious bias” training with masking filters built within the system to eliminate bias at the time of sourcing and recruiting and without any optional switch to bypass the purpose of an unbiased hiring process.

Balancing diversity candidate pipeline is a unique feature with ProvenBase DEI technology solution to ensure that equal access to opportunities is provided for open job positions. Diversifying candidate pool capabilities will also help sourcers and recruiters to further expand their search for underrepresented talent with intuitive A.I. powered recommendations.

CEO Ravi Tandra spoke enthusiastically about the renewed vision of collaborating with companies and organizations that are restructuring for Diversity and to approach the recruiting process with a DEI lens. He sees the necessity of mitigating unconscious bias during sourcing and recruiting to provide “freedom from bias” and overall, build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization.

Ravi Tandra
ProvenBase
+1 703-389-6169
shemie.breitenbach@provenbase.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

ProvenBase launches "Diversity Collaborator" & hosts DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this 2.2.2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.