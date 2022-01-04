ProvenBase launches "Diversity Collaborator" & hosts DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this 2.2.2022
ProvenBase launches "Diversity Collaborator" for DEI Employers & hosts DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this 2.2.2022 at 2 pm EST.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProvenBase launches “Diversity Collaborator” for DEI Employers that recognizes the significance of mitigating “unconscious bias” to incorporate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) into their organization. Provenbase will also host a DEI Event with Harley-Davidson HR Leader this February 2, 2022 at 2 pm EST to help them reach their DEI goals and initiatives. Limited seats available, register to participate for the live Q & A here.
ProvenBase’s DEI event will discuss emerging trends with the topic on “DEI Sourcing and Recruiting Trends 2022 Part 2” and will be led by expert panelist speaker Harley-Davidson HR Director, Kristin Strunk and hosted by Progressive HR Founder, Coreyne Woodman-Holoubek.
Part 1 of Diversity Sourcing and Recruiting Trends for 2022 was a successful event with over 900 LinkedIn Event attendees last December 1st, 2021 led by international expert panelists: Brunswick DEI Talent Specialist Tracy L. Bradley, ProvenBase Diversity Advisor & Relx VP of Employer Marketing Lisa Smith-Strother and McMurtry International CEO & Employ Milwaukee Customer Relations Manager, Tim McMurtry II.
ProvenBase collaborates with startups to Forbes 500 companies who uphold the highest standard of unbiased DEI sourcing & recruiting through a proven method of “unconscious bias” training with masking filters built within the system to eliminate bias at the time of sourcing and recruiting and without any optional switch to bypass the purpose of an unbiased hiring process.
Balancing diversity candidate pipeline is a unique feature with ProvenBase DEI technology solution to ensure that equal access to opportunities is provided for open job positions. Diversifying candidate pool capabilities will also help sourcers and recruiters to further expand their search for underrepresented talent with intuitive A.I. powered recommendations.
CEO Ravi Tandra spoke enthusiastically about the renewed vision of collaborating with companies and organizations that are restructuring for Diversity and to approach the recruiting process with a DEI lens. He sees the necessity of mitigating unconscious bias during sourcing and recruiting to provide “freedom from bias” and overall, build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization.
